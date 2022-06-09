ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Karl Anderson On Who Decided To Put Ace Austin Into Bullet Club

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarl Anderson recently discussed the decision to have Ace Austin join the Bullet Club. Anderson and Rocky Romero talked about Austin joining the organization at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals, noting that the decision was...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Roman Reigns’ in-ring WWE return suffers another setback

Roman Reigns hasn’t publically been in a WWE ring since mid-may, when the “Head of the Table” took on Drew McIntyre for a live event in Iowa. Since that match, Reigns has missed Hell in a Cell, missed every episode of Raw and Smackdown, and now, will reportedly miss WWE’s next marquee event, Money in the Bank.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Recently Broke Down Crying Backstage At AEW

On AEW’s most recent Pay-Per-View, Double or Nothing, the company honored Owen Hart, his legacy, and his family. AEW brought Martha Hart, widow of former WWE Superstar and two-time Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart, out to give a speech and award the Owen Hart Cup winners, Adam Cole for the men and Britt Baker for the women. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross explained on Grilling JR how his backstage interaction with Martha went.
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Riddle's future

One of the most victorious tag teams of recent months in WWE is undoubtedly the one formed by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle called RK-Bro, former couple champions of Monday Night Raw, who in a short time sold their belts to the one formed instead by Chad Gable and Otis, the Alpha Academy, in the last few months and finally definitively to The Usos, the last time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Anderson
Person
Scott D'amore
Person
Ace Austin
Person
Rocky Romero
Wrestling World

Booker T on a WWE wrestler: I did not like her in her day, no one did

After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship, many consider it not a good WWE decision, and one of them is Booker T, who gave his opinion in an interview with the Hall of Fame. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullet Club#Combat#Njpw Best
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MiddleEasy

Shredded Bob Sapp Calls Out Mike Tyson: ‘Fight Me Or My Crew’

Bob Sapp has been fit and is yearning for scrap with Mike Tyson. The MMA legend has issued a bizarre challenge for “Iron Mike”. Currently, Bob Sapp is training in Phuket, and he has been working hard to improve his skills. He is a veteran of both K-1 and Pride, and will celebrate his 49th birthday later this year. At the present time, though, he appears to be in amazing shape.
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

Paige Announces She's Leaving WWE, But Vows To Return To Ring Again

Wrestling star Paige says she's leaving the WWE after more than a decade with the org. ... but she added that she has plans to return to the ring someday. The 29-year-old -- whose wrestling story was so unique it actually was adapted into the 2019 flick, "Fighting with My Family" -- shared the emotional news in a statement on her Twitter page Friday.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Tips Off Triple H To Potential WWE Prospects

Stephanie McMahon might be on hiatus from her official duties in WWE, but she’s still got an eye out for talent. The former-WWE Chief Brand Officer took to Twitter today and congratulated the Oklahoma Sooners women’s softball team on their College Softball World Series win over the University of Texas at Austin. McMahon attended the game and posted a photo with Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE releases a statement on Edge

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was kicked out of his stable, Judgment Day, which he formed with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, also welcoming Finn Bálor who brutally attacked him. WWE, following this attack that landed Edge, in today's episode of...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Riddle Earning Title Match

Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”. Riddle defeated...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On How WWE Officials Feel About Gunther

The former-WALTER has been on a bit of a hot streak on WWE television as of late, and now Fightful Select is reporting how officials backstage view the former-Imperium leader. While the report cites Gunther’s lengthy reign as WWE NXT UK Champion as evidence officials were always high on the Austrian, it’s his recent move to North America, as well as his commitment to training and dieting that has raised his stock among “people of influence” in WWE.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy