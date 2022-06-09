ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Over $1.2 million raised for St. Jude | 2022 Dream Home winner drawn

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over $1.2 million was raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of the Dream Home Giveaway. The winner of the Dream Home is Robert Post from...

NBC12

Historic highway marker unveiled for Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A historic highway marker was unveiled on Sunday for the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground. At least 22,000 free and enslaved people of color were interred there between 1816 to 1879. The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground is believed to be the largest public burial ground for people of color in the United States and Richmond’s second African Burial Ground. For years, the sacred grounds were paved over and unnoticed.
Henrico Citizen

‘New purpose and new life’ for new affordable housing project on Henrico-Richmond line

Like many other localities feeling the impacts of the pandemic, Henrico County has fallen victim to the symptoms of a larger national issue – a growing gap between the available supply of affordable housing and the number of people who need it. Virginia Supportive Housing’s Cool Lane Commons, an 86 unit affordable housing development formerly used as an assisted living facility on the border of Richmond and Henrico, will help close this gap.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Major League Hunting event coming to Henrico June 16-19

The fifth event of the 2022 Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro by Fuel Me, the sport’s first five-fisher circuit, will be held in Henrico June 16-19. The Toyota Stop 5 on the James River PowerStop Brakes will be hosted by Richmond Region Tourism in association with the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority and will feature a field of top fishing anglers from around the country competing for a total portfolio of more than $850,000, plus Points needed to qualify for the title of the series.
RICHMOND, VA
The Henrico Citizen

Lloyd C. Bird escapes James River – Midlothian 81-74

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lloyd C. Bird wore a victory shine after clipping James River – Midlothian 81-74 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup. The clock was the only thing that stopped Lloyd C. Bird, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 63-49 final quarter, too. The start wasn’t...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
NBC12

As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the price for everything continues to go up with no end in sight, a group in Richmond is trying to get food out to the people who need it most. Every second Friday of the month, volunteers with St. Paul’s Baptist Church give out free meals at MLK Middle in Richmond, but as inflation continues to rise, they see that need grow.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Mechanicsville smashes through King William 59-22

Mechanicsville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush King William 59-22 at King William High on December 3 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Richmond in central Virginia North central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia West central King William County in east central Virginia East central Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1038 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glen Allen to near Tuckahoe to near Sabot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 1045 AM EDT. Richmond and Lakeside around 1050 AM EDT. Hanover around 1055 AM EDT. Bon Air, Mechanicsville and East Highland Park around 1100 AM EDT. University Of Richmond and Studley around 1105 AM EDT. Downtown Richmond around 1110 AM EDT. Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University and Bensley around 1115 AM EDT. Manquin around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Enfield, Central Garage, Richmond Heights, Hanover Airport, Midlothian, Elmont, Etna Mills, Short Pump, Montrose and Subletts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Henrico Citizen

Winning recipe: Petersburg broils Hopewell 71-58

Petersburg handed Hopewell a tough 71-58 loss during this Virginia boys high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
PETERSBURG, VA

