BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Buffalo is getting ready to hold its annual Juneteenth celebration in person for the first time since the pandemic, but with a whole new significance. This year, the celebration will be in tribute to the 10 victims from the mass shooting that took place there last month at a Tops supermarket. The festival will be held next weekend and will include the usual activities and entertainment, but organizers will also include a special area devoted to the victims.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO