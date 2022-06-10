ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Was Arrested After Crashing Her Wedding And Posting Footage From Her Home To Instagram Live

By Stephanie K. Baer
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' ex Jason Alexander has been arrested after apparently crashing her wedding at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday. Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, told BuzzFeed News that Alexander had been taken into custody. Rosengart, who has been representing the pop star in proceedings over...

www.buzzfeednews.com

