“Saddest Cat” Finally Gets Adopted- Meet BenBen!

If you are an avid TikTok consumer, you may have come across a TikToker called Cub the baby lion. To bring you up to speed, the TikToker posted a clip of his pit bull’s growth. When the pit bull was 16 weeks old in 2018, it weighed only 55 pounds. Four years later, the pit bull began to weigh 160 pounds. According to Pet Health Network, the average weight of a pit bull is around 55-60 pounds. Based on the pit bull’s weight, it is safe to conclude it is overweight. This article does not intend to poke fun at the pit bull’s weight. Instead, it is intended to help pit bull owners care for their dogs because obesity impedes their health. For instance, obesity causes cancer and hypertension in dogs. So, in this article, we will explore how pit bulls become overweight and what you can do to help an overweight pit bull.

