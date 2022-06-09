ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer temps and increasing winds

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure to our south will deliver warmer temperatures locally, before cooler, wet weather arrives this weekend. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low into the mid 50's, winds at 10-20...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

US forecast: Southwest to mid-Atlantic storms, tornadoes possible

A widespread area of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Southwest to the mid-Atlantic, affecting millions of residents. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will bring the risk of heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for this region on Thursday. Record-setting heat is the story...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

55mph gales expected to take edge off warmer weekend temperatures

Britain could be hit by gales approaching 55mph as the remnants of a tropical storm move over the country, experts have warned.The winds, which are expected to peak on Saturday, will stretch from western Scotland down to south-east England.“This weekend’s quite windy – unseasonably windy actually,” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.“So that is a little bit odd… This time of year you don’t really get quite such vigorous low pressure systems affecting the UK.”Without the wind it would be really nice, but the wind will take the edge off a little bitSimon Partridge, Met OfficeThe unsettled weather is the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mph
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Monday starts out wet, but conditions will improve quickly. Overnight showers will last into part of the morning, according to forecasters. Once they’re gone, partly cloudy skies and humid air are expected. Highs will reach the 70s near the coast and 80s inland. Tuesday looks sunny and warm. Daily...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy