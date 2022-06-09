ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Erie Co. Sheriff forms new division aimed at tracking threats, preventing them from being carried out

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced on Thursday the formation of a new task force aimed at following up on those who make threats for things like mass shootings. It is in response to the massacre at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue and other mass shootings around...

2 On Your Side

Police: Man with loaded handgun arrested at March For Our Lives event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man carrying a loaded handgun was arrested at the March For Our Lives event on Saturday morning in Buffalo. Law enforcement officials observed a man, 19-year-old Amauri Smith of Buffalo, carrying a firearm during Saturday's event, which included a walk past the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a May 14 mass shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

AMBER Alert for Niagara County 10-month-old canceled

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An AMBER Alert regarding 10-month-old Royalty Mullen has been canceled, as she was reportedly found safe and was returned to authorities. Mullen was reported as the victim of a non-custodial abduction just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Sheriff’s office, her father, Anthones Mullen, Jr. unlawfully entered a Sweetwood […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Male found dead underneath Kensington Expressway overpass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dead Dog, Kitten Found in Container Left in Warren Yard

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dead dog and kitten were discovered in a container in a yard in Warren Saturday. The homeowner in the 2300 block of E. 5th St. reported there was a suspicious container in his yard just after 5 p.m. Troopers...
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Investigation Into Grocery Store Threats Underway

JAMESTOWN – An investigation into threats towards two local grocery stores is underway. The Jamestown Police and the Lakewood-Busti Police Departments launched a probe into threats posted on Facebook towards the Tops on Foote Avenue and Wal-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. The threats are being investigated by various law enforcement...
JAMESTOWN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Multi-agency response saves a life

Brockport Firefighters (BFD), the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Monroe Ambulance were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident in the area of 538 Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a car had struck a tree, one person was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on fire. Due to the proximity to the Town of Ogden, and the seriousness of the incident, officers from the Ogden Police Department (OPD) responded immediately with the Deputies from MCSO. Deputy Fire Chief (DC) Jose Medina (BFD) requested Spencerport Fire Department (SFD) be added to the assignment as he called enroute to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff’s office to host slow roll

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office announced Saturday it will be hosting a slow roll event on June 26. “Slow Roll with the Sheriff” will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. on the Erie Canalway Trail, and those 5-18 years old are invited to participate. The slow roll will start on Tonawanda Creek […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas Supports New York State's Enhanced Gun Laws

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas backs New York State's enhanced gun legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week in the wake of recent mass shootings nationwide. The new legislation included changes regarding the purchase of AR-15 rifles, as well as strengthening the state's Red Flag Law. In a recent interview with WDOE News, Rosas said that while he doesn't agree with some of the changes made, he feels that "tweaking" the gun laws is a good thing overall...
DUNKIRK, NY
CNHI

Father still missing following Amber Alert incident Saturday

While a 10-month-old child has safely been returned to its mother following an Amber Alert Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the child’s father. Anthony Mullen Jr., 37, triggered the alert Saturday morning after sheriff’s officials say he unlawfully entered a Sweetwood Drive apartment...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
