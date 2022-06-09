ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter is opening a “firehose” of data on Elon Musk

By Jake Shropshire
 3 days ago
Elon Musk and Twitter are back at it again with the salty responses. See, Musk has said that if he couldn’t independently verify the number of bots and fake accounts on Twitter, he wasn’t going to go through with buying the...

Trump Was Right About Everything
3d ago

They need to fork over all the spam accounts like he asked and all the fake Biden accounts and followers!!

get fucked
2d ago

Who wrote this garbage article? do you even have to have a pulse to be a journalist now a days?

MC
17h ago

500 million tweets per day...75% generated by the army of liberal/state media BOTs. Still won't verify what's real and what's fake.

