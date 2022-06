One man is arrested after authorities in Pettis County serve a search warrant at a home following a two-month long drug investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment in the 6600 block of East Highway 50 Thursday. The Sheriff says when authorities entered the home, Jonathan Johnson, 36, tried to flee. He fell near the toilet and tossed a bag of methamphetamine in the toilet bowl, but it stayed afloat.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO