Soaring gas prices lead to more drivers running out of fuel

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

More drivers running out of fuel due to gas prices 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As gas prices continue to skyrocket, the number of drivers running out of fuel is rising.

According to AAA, there have been more than 450 out-of-gas calls so far in June. There were 1,275 calls in April and 1,651 in May.

The agency said if you do run out of gas, it can be extremely dangerous to have to pull over, turn on the hazard lights and pop the hood. The reason is that it might not always be the safest spot to pop the hood or have a tow truck assist you.

"You can't let that cloud your judgment to the point where you're putting yourself in harm's way," AAA East Central Director of Public Relations Jim Garrity said.

Running out of gas will also cause your vehicle to not function correctly.

"You may be putting yourself in a position where it's nearly impossible to control the vehicle," Garrity said Thursday.

We're at a point of the year when more people are on the road, and running out of gas while on the highway puts many people in a dangerous spot.

At the minimum, running out of gas can cause damage to your car's fuel tank or fuel pump. Both car parts cost hundreds of dollars to repair or replace.

"If you run them low all the time, you're going to end up changing fuel pumps sooner than you need to," Troubleshooters owner Tim Dietz said.

To maximize your gas, clean your air filter, change your oil routinely and make sure you have air in your tires. AAA recommends filling up any time you are at a quarter tank of gas.

Also, make sure you park in a safe spot where no one tries to steal your gas.

