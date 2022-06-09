Intruder sentenced for woman’s rape at south Wichita apartment that lasted 2 hours

A Wichita man is going to prison for sexually attacking a woman who answered his knock on her studio apartment door last year.

Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Thursday ordered Antonio Rozell Riley to serve 17 1/2 years for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and attempted aggravated criminal sodomy in connection with the March 4, 2021, assault near Pawnee and Seneca, court records show. A spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the sentence by email, adding that the 39-year-old will serve the prison term consecutive to any misdemeanor sentences Wichita Municipal Court has handed down.

Police records released by the court say Riley, a stranger, forced his way into the woman’s south Wichita apartment at knife point after she opened the front door around 7 a.m. The woman, in her 20s, told police the intruder hugged and tucked her into bed after raping and assaulting her for more than two hours, the records say.

Authorities identified Riley using DNA evidence collected during the woman’s sexual assault exam.

He pleaded guilty in April, ahead of his jury trial.