Murfreesboro, TN

How Blackman wide receiver Demitrius Bell turned Michigan State visit into commitment

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

Blackman senior wide receiver Demitrius Bell took a visit to Michigan State last weekend, and that's all it took for the highly recruited athlete to choose the Spartans.

Bell committed to Michigan State Wednesday.

"(It was about the) relationship with coaches," said Bell, on why he committed to Michigan State. "I like how Coach (wide receivers coach Courtney) Hawkins came to see me early in the spring and talks to me all the time."

FORMAT CHANGE: TSSAA changes format for determining who makes baseball state tournament for Spring Fling. Here's how

KREAGER: TSSAA must overhaul four-class system or concede it made mistake

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bell has a 4-star rating on both 247Sports Composite (ranked No. 23 nationally as an athlete, eighth overall in Tennessee in the 2023 class) and Rivals.

The Power 5 offers came flooding in for Bell after he t ransferred from McGavock to Blackman in February.

He has offers from SEC schools Tennessee, LSU, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kentucky and South Carolina, as well as Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia, Boston College, Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKcal_0g65LHSA00

Bell's official visit to Michigan State was a big turning point in his recruitment.

"I loved it," Bell said. "I love the coaches and our relationship."

Bell had 35 receptions for 498 yards and seven touchdowns at McGavock last season while also rushing and passing for a TD.

Michigan State won its first eight games in 2021 and finished 11-2, defeating Pitt 31-21 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Bell is one of four receivers currently on the Blaze roster who are highly recruited 2023 prospects, including Justin Brown , tight end Ben Marshall and wide receiver Jacob Page (an Ensworth transfer) – ll are uncommitted.

Those four, along with returning quarterbacks Jack Risner and Peyton Thomas, should help Blackman improve a pass-heavy offense that already averaged 33.5 points a game last season.

Reach Cecil Joyce at cjoyce@dnj.com or 615-278-5168 and on Twitter @Cecil_Joyce.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: How Blackman wide receiver Demitrius Bell turned Michigan State visit into commitment

