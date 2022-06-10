Guest column: Reigning Sound to break up, play one last show

To discuss Memphis music in any meaningful way is to reckon with the weight of Memphis’ music history. Few other American cities are as inextricably tethered to their sonic folklore as Memphis is, and to live here, one must regularly confront the ghosts of the city that it was, from Beale Street to the gates of Graceland.

For any Memphis musician in 2022, the question remains: what legacy do you leave this city? What’s your role in this town’s musical heritage?

The Reigning Sound were a band who always seemed like they knew what part to play, both as a Memphis band and as fixtures of the city’s groundbreaking garage-rock scene. Their live shows were enthralling, and most of their recorded works offered a convincing facsimile of the live Reigning Sound experience in studio form.

But, with more than two decades of music together, frontman Greg Cartwright announced on social media this week that it was “the right time to dissolve the band.”

The Reigning Sound were a band that never seemed bitter that they didn’t get larger. From the vantage point of a New York or Chicago or Los Angeles, the Reigning Sound might have seemed a humble and unassuming band, cherished local favorites that made a modest splash beyond Western Tennessee and recently reunited for a much-earned “classic lineup” victory lap.

But within Memphis, this band has approached mythic status, the stuff of folk heroes and larger-than-life scene pioneers.

The story goes like this: A few years after the demise of another hallowed Memphis institution, the Oblivians, Cartwright pieced together Reigning Sound’s original lineup and set to work shining up his past band’s snarling punk fury, outfitting the new gang with splendid power-pop hooks and beguiling nods to classic R&B, psych-rock, classic rock and (perhaps especially) classic country.

They’d eventually collaborate with Spooner Oldham, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, and Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las, and manage to preserve their hometown ties even when Cartwright and a portion of the lineup decamped to Asheville, North Carolina, in 2011. Through every iteration of the band, the essential ingredients remained largely unchanged — a peppy Farfisa riff here, a jangle of tambourine there. It was music calibrated to be satisfying and all-out fun, and more often than not, the song craft delivered.

When that “classic lineup” reformed, the excitement both within and outside of Memphis was palpable, and last year’s resulting full-length, “A Little More Time With Reigning Sound,” certainly delivered on the implied promise. It was the platonic ideal of a reunion album by a legacy band, both pushing the songs in exciting — and, in this case, surprisingly wistful — directions while never diluting the band’s considerable old-school strengths.

The single “Let’s Do It Again” was a potent statement of intent, bursting out of the gate with a raucous organ and Cartwright’s singular drawl wryly commenting on the crushing boredom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the music on this album may have been a bit more world-weary, a touch more melancholy, but the Reigning Sound could’ve released “A Little More Time With Reigning Sound” between “Break Up, Break Down” and “Time Bomb High School” without there being any jarring gap in the progression.

The power-pop catchiness seemed to signal that the album might not be a mere one-off, but perhaps the start of a proverbial full circle for the band, an invigoration gained by reverse-engineering their way back to where they started. At the time, there appeared to be considerable life left in the rejuvenated band.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.

Touring complications stemming from the lingering pandemic led Cartwright to announce Wednesday, June 8, on social media that the Reigning Sound were disbanding. Cartwright also announced the cancelation of the band’s upcoming European tour.

A final local show still on the books for Friday, June 10, at the Overton Park Shell should prove a more-than-suitable environment in which to host this Memphis band’s last hurrah.

But the best thing about the abrupt end of the Reigning Sound may be one of the best things about Memphis itself: The past is never far out of reach here, especially when it comes to music.

Reigning Sound were much more than local heroes, but they were that also, in the best possible meaning of the term.

The Reigning Sound will play the Overton Park Shell Friday, June 10, from 7:30-9 p.m. The show is free.