ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Guest column: Reigning Sound to break up, play one last show

By Zachary Corsa
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kaYC_0g65LB9o00

To discuss Memphis music in any meaningful way is to reckon with the weight of Memphis’ music history. Few other American cities are as inextricably tethered to their sonic folklore as Memphis is, and to live here, one must regularly confront the ghosts of the city that it was, from Beale Street to the gates of Graceland.

For any Memphis musician in 2022, the question remains: what legacy do you leave this city? What’s your role in this town’s musical heritage?

The Reigning Sound were a band who always seemed like they knew what part to play, both as a Memphis band and as fixtures of the city’s groundbreaking garage-rock scene. Their live shows were enthralling, and most of their recorded works offered a convincing facsimile of the live Reigning Sound experience in studio form.

But, with more than two decades of music together, frontman Greg Cartwright announced on social media this week that it was “the right time to dissolve the band.”

The Reigning Sound were a band that never seemed bitter that they didn’t get larger. From the vantage point of a New York or Chicago or Los Angeles, the Reigning Sound might have seemed a humble and unassuming band, cherished local favorites that made a modest splash beyond Western Tennessee and recently reunited for a much-earned “classic lineup” victory lap.

But within Memphis, this band has approached mythic status, the stuff of folk heroes and larger-than-life scene pioneers.

The story goes like this: A few years after the demise of another hallowed Memphis institution, the Oblivians, Cartwright pieced together Reigning Sound’s original lineup and set to work shining up his past band’s snarling punk fury, outfitting the new gang with splendid power-pop hooks and beguiling nods to classic R&B, psych-rock, classic rock and (perhaps especially) classic country.

They’d eventually collaborate with Spooner Oldham, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, and Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las, and manage to preserve their hometown ties even when Cartwright and a portion of the lineup decamped to Asheville, North Carolina, in 2011. Through every iteration of the band, the essential ingredients remained largely unchanged — a peppy Farfisa riff here, a jangle of tambourine there. It was music calibrated to be satisfying and all-out fun, and more often than not, the song craft delivered.

When that “classic lineup” reformed, the excitement both within and outside of Memphis was palpable, and last year’s resulting full-length, “A Little More Time With Reigning Sound,” certainly delivered on the implied promise. It was the platonic ideal of a reunion album by a legacy band, both pushing the songs in exciting — and, in this case, surprisingly wistful — directions while never diluting the band’s considerable old-school strengths.

The single “Let’s Do It Again” was a potent statement of intent, bursting out of the gate with a raucous organ and Cartwright’s singular drawl wryly commenting on the crushing boredom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the music on this album may have been a bit more world-weary, a touch more melancholy, but the Reigning Sound could’ve released “A Little More Time With Reigning Sound” between “Break Up, Break Down” and “Time Bomb High School” without there being any jarring gap in the progression.

The power-pop catchiness seemed to signal that the album might not be a mere one-off, but perhaps the start of a proverbial full circle for the band, an invigoration gained by reverse-engineering their way back to where they started. At the time, there appeared to be considerable life left in the rejuvenated band.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.

Touring complications stemming from the lingering pandemic led Cartwright to announce Wednesday, June 8, on social media that the Reigning Sound were disbanding. Cartwright also announced the cancelation of the band’s upcoming European tour.

A final local show still on the books for Friday, June 10, at the Overton Park Shell should prove a more-than-suitable environment in which to host this Memphis band’s last hurrah.

But the best thing about the abrupt end of the Reigning Sound may be one of the best things about Memphis itself: The past is never far out of reach here, especially when it comes to music.

Reigning Sound were much more than local heroes, but they were that also, in the best possible meaning of the term.

The Reigning Sound will play the Overton Park Shell Friday, June 10, from 7:30-9 p.m. The show is free.

Comments / 1

Related
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Jackson, TN

Located 70 miles to the east of Memphis, Jackson is the county seat of Madison County, Tennessee's largest county. Jackson is also the regional center for trade in the entire West Tennessee. The city is 200 years old and hence holds stature, beauty, and heritage of prime value to locals...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

3-star QB Carson Black commits to Memphis Tigers football team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quarterback Carson Black is a 3-star recruit in the Class of 2023, and according to a post on his Twitter feed Saturday, he’s now committed to the Memphis Tigers football program. Black just finished his junior season at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Wing Guru: Popular Memphis wing restaurant reaching new heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wing Guru is branching outside the Bluff City soon. The business announced more details this week about its expansion taking the flavor of Memphis just around the corner to Nashville and then over to Atlanta and Texas. The popular Memphis restaurant says it will be...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
localmemphis.com

Rapper Kodak Black coming to FedExForum this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Kodak Black announced Friday he's coming to Memphis with his 'Back for Everything I Lost' tour. The tour will visit FedExForum on Saturday, August 13, and will feature Big Walk Dogg, Fredo Bang, Toosii and Yella Beezy. Tickets for the tour go on sale to...
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: June 10-12

Friday, June 10, 7:15 p.m.-9:45 p.m. The worst genre of books: self help. Why? Because 74.62 percent of them are a pipeline to becoming a part of a cult. And, no, I’m not basing this statement on anything other than my personal “Sounds Like A Cult” radar, but I’ve yet to be proven wrong, thanks to the lack of evidence-based research. But have no fear, I’m here to change the self-help game with my new (definitely not culty) book Planning Your Weekend in Memphis For Dummies. Since copies cost $1 million (and don’t exist), I’m giving you a sneak peek of my top-notch advice in lieu of this week’s “5 Things to Do This Weekend.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Cigars and Conversations' | Black fatherhood celebrated at Havana Mix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Havana Mix in Downtown Memphis hosted a unique mixer where Black men held conversations about mental health and fatherhood on Sunday. "Cigars and Conversations" celebrated Father's Day early and stressed the importance of fatherhood as a whole. Two local groups organized the event, Black Men Crowned and 100 Black Men of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spooner Oldham
Person
Dan Auerbach
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

(Stacker) - There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Money talks as 3 teams walk from the AAC to Big 12 for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deal is set. Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF are clear to leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12 beginning July 1 of 2023. AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said his League, and the 3 schools, reached agreement each school will pay an $18 million exit fee for leaving early, according to The Athletic.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reigning Sound#Classic Rock#The Reining Sound#American
Mighty 990

Man Shot in Downtown Memphis Just Off Beale Street

Memphis police are investigating yet another shooting in downtown Memphis. Exclusive video filmed by Black Wood News shows the victim was hit inside a vehicle. He was reportedly struck in the leg. You can watch the full video below. “They’ve turned out city into a war zone,” one furious person...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I Love Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week kicks off June 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Love supporting Black-owned businesses?. The 4th annual I Love Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week kicks off June 12. The festival, which runs through June 19, highlights area Black-owned restaurants and includes a Jazz and Juneteenth event mid-week. Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the US, commemorates the emancipation...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Beware of possible 110 heat index Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South area beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The following affected counties are: TENNESSEE: Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton MISSISSIPPI: Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tippah, Tunica ARKANSAS: Chester, Craighead, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
desotocountynews.com

Former Gator Skinner to transfer to Memphis

Former Lake Cormorant High School, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State baseball player has announced that he would be transferring to the University of Memphis for his final season. Skinner announced his decision on social media. This past season, Skinner hit .273 for the Bulldogs with no homers and...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Local church hosts first-ever Community Civic Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church brought the community together to hopefully meet whatever need the people were in need of. Greater Imani held its inaugural Community Civic Festival allowing people the opportunity to get their criminal records expunged, obtain driver’s licenses, or get the COVID-19 vaccine. Organizers...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy