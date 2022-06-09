ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Color the River set to return to Hinton

By Jack Taylor
 3 days ago

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — If you are in need of some fun in the sun, look no further than Summers County.

Hinton Second Saturdays put together the return of the Color the River on Saturday, June 11, 2022. People can come out and float along the Greenbrier River in the morning and enjoy all the day offers.

Organizers believe it gives people a sense of nostalgia, and float along the river in the summer sun.

“We all grew up here and we kinda floated the rivers and took advantage of it and took it for granted and those on the outside don’t always have this and we found that out the first year we did this 600 people showed up and we were in shock,” said Jack Scott, the Mayor of Hinton.

The event is free, but they do accept donations to their Color the River Cancer Fund. You can find more information on the event here.

