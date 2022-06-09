ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Anti-Rabies clinic makes stops around Raleigh County

By Jack Taylor
 3 days ago

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessors office kicked off the 2022 anti-rabies clinic on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as they set up at different locations across the area.

On Thursday, June 9, they went out to the Ghent Fire station to offer various vaccinations for dogs and cats. They also offered dog tags as well.

“It is important for your dog to have a dog tag in case your dog were to get lost it is much easier for us to reunite you, reunite each other,” said Pete Silosky, a deputy assessor with the Raleigh County Assessors’ office.

If you did not have the time to bring your furry friend out to the latest clinic, do not worry. You still have the chance to make sure they are up to date. You can find the upcoming times and locations here.

Government
