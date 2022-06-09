ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Downtown businesses excited for the return of CMA Fest

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuNOT_0g65KXMl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Business owners in downtown Nashville are excited to finally see the return of CMA Fest.

“It is so exciting,” said Courtney McCormick. “Considering when I first started it was for CMA Fest, and here I am eight years down the road.”

McCormick first began working for Big Time Boots when she was 15, starting out part-time, strictly covering CMA Fest.

Preparing security, heat safety ahead of CMA Fest

“It’s almost bittersweet, knowing we haven’t had a CMA Fest the last couple of years,” she said. “This is our first year, and I know the staff is super excited.”

McCormick, who works as communications coordinator for Big Time Boots, says COVID was rough for the business, but this year things have greatly improved.

“Since this spring we’ve been doing CMA numbers on normal weekends, and it’s crazy,” she said. “Leading up to this we’re not sure what we’re going to get. Is it going to be like any other weekend since it’s been so crazy or is it going to be like back in the day when it was crazy, crazy?”

Music City bustling with CMA Fest excitement

Big Time Boots isn’t the only business excited for the return of CMA Fest.

Over inside Assembly Food Hall, Tamara Kelly says she’s been gearing up for more people to visit Prince’s Hot Chicken.

“We’ve been planning working up towards it,” she said. “It’s been a major, major undertaking, but it’s something that’s huge for the food hall, huge for Prince’s and huge for Nashville.”

Kelly is the general manager at Prince’s and says she has plans to have more staff ready and says restaurants inside the food hall will be staying late to accommodate the CMA Fest crowd.

8 stages to see country artists at CMA Fest

“We have some late-night restaurants that will stay open until 2 a.m.,” she said. “So, that will give those goers from the concerts to head over here and have some late-night food and some entertainment to go with it.”

CMA Fest has just begun, but for many of these businesses, it’s the event they are happy to finally welcome back.

“Some stores have black Friday in the winter, but for us down here on lower Broadway, it’s CMA Fest,” said McCormick. “That’s the holy grail.”

CMA Fest is back! News 2 crews are giving you a front row seat to all the action as country artists and fans flood Music City for the first time in two years. Follow our continuing coverage right here on WKRN.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Bonnaroo returns to Coffee County

It’s Bonnaroo week in Manchester. Bonnaroo’s 20th event runs Thursday-Sunday on “The Farm” and the first since 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida impacts. The multiday lineup features Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Tool, Robert Plant & Alison...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
thebharatexpressnews.com

Stage Styles Coming Out of CMA Fest 2022

If you’re in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend, you know it’s CMA Fest (Country Music Association Fest). Nearly seventy thousand people from the United States and around the world have flocked to Music City to listen to their favorite artists and discover new ones. The thing about country music is that like most genres, there’s a culture that surrounds it. From food to fashion, there’s the community that makes them as strong as the music.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Chicken Salad Chick to Celebrate the Nashville Community with 615 Day Special

Fast-casual eatery offers one-day deal with chance to win a $250 Live Nation gift card. Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 15! Chicken Salad Chick— the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept – will join in 615 Day, a celebration of all things Nashville! For one day only, guests visiting the seven Nashville restaurants can receive a Buy One, Get One Free offer on purchase of The Chick Special when purchasing through the Chicken Salad Chick app and using the code 615DAY at check out. Each person who uses the code will be entered for a chance to win, and four lucky guests will receive a $250 Live Nation gift card and 615 Day merch.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
wgnsradio.com

Annual Celebration Under the Stars in Murfreesboro on July 4th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department is excited about this years plans for Celebration Under the Stars on the 4th of July. Rachel Singer with the parks department highlighted the best location to watch the show... 2022 Marks the 3rd year for The Fountains to host...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Makes Tourists Happy!

(MURFREESBORO) With just barely breathing room from TSSAA's SPRING FLING, local hotels and motels are again packed with the overflow from the CMA Fest. Plus, as this group checks out, the Bonnaroo overflow takes over the vacated rooms. The reports from travelers compliment the reasonable prices of motels and restaurants,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Whataburger comes to Gallatin

Fast-food chain restaurant Whataburger is growing its Middle Tennessee presence. The Texas-based burger spot has announced that it is opening its doors for a new location in Gallatin on Monday at 11 a.m.
wpln.org

Exploring Nolensville Pike, then and now

Nolensville Road is famous in Nashville as a bustling corridor of culture and cuisine from all over the world. As Nashville grows — and becomes more expensive — some are embracing new interest and investment in the area, while others worry that development with displace existing immigrant communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
WSMV

Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Keith made the announcement on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Rebroadcast: Who is Nashville’s nightlife really for?

Note: This episode originally aired on March 4. The honky-tonks on Lower Broadway contribute to Nashville’s economy and its reputation as a destination party city. While “NashVegas” has become a playground for bachelorette parties, locals have pushed back — complaining about unruly tourists and under-regulated party vehicles. Things got so out of hand that the word “transportainment” made its first appearance in The New York Times last year.
NASHVILLE, TN
classiccenter.art

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces! 9th annual beauty & brains fashion show on the lawn edition. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces!...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Cma Fest#Big Time Boots#Assembly Food Hall
WSMV

Commercial building fire near First Horizon Park

BoomBozz in East Nashville was one of several businesses robbed by a burglary crew over the last few months. With inflation and prices so high right now, many of the people in Nashville at the CMA Fest say they're working on a budget.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
clarksvillenow.com

ParaPooper Scoopers joins Clarksville Chamber

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – ParaPooper Scoopers has signed on as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner and veteran Chris Fadely joined Chamber ambassadors for a ribbon cutting Wednesday at the Chamber office. Fadely said that they have been in business for about a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy