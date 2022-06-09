ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Elite performance in the circle tops this week’s Section V Best

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joleigh Crye of Avon had a stellar performance in the Far West Regionals to send the Braves to the final four for the first time in school history.

The senior pitched a complete game shutout to go along with ten strikeouts. She also hit a crucial 3-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Top performers from Victor, Canandaigua, Mercy, and Pal-Mac also made the list.

