Elite performance in the circle tops this week’s Section V Best
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joleigh Crye of Avon had a stellar performance in the Far West Regionals to send the Braves to the final four for the first time in school history.
The senior pitched a complete game shutout to go along with ten strikeouts. She also hit a crucial 3-run home run to help put the game out of reach.
Top performers from Victor, Canandaigua, Mercy, and Pal-Mac also made the list.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 0