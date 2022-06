It’s not enough to get away with the killing of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who fell asleep in the parking lot of a Burger King on his way home in June 2020. It’s not even enough to stay on the Atlanta police force after getting fired and charged with murder. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the officers charged with Brooks’ death are claiming they’re the victims whose rights were violated.

ATLANTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO