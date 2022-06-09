ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Robbery suspect arrested after hours-long rooftop standoff in National City

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man who police say swiped keys from a car dealership and fired a flare gun as he fled was arrested after an hours-long rooftop standoff Thursday morning, National City police said.

About 9:40 a.m., someone from National City Automaxx called 911 to report that a man walked in and took several car keys, police Sgt. Ken Springer said. The caller told police he'd chased the thief but stopped when the thief fired a flare gun into the air.

The suspect didn't go far, and the victim was able to point him out to police. Springer said the suspect climbed onto the roof of a Rodeway Inn about a block south of the dealership.

Police surrounded the area, shut down streets including National City Boulevard and Roosevelt, and evacuated a few neighboring businesses.

They brought in support — a helicopter, a tactical team and crisis negotiators — and threw him a phone. They also made loudspeaker announcements in English and Spanish asking him to come down.

Footage from OnScene TV shows the man walking around rooftops, peering over the edges and leaping from one rooftop to another.

Springer said the man climbed down a ladder shortly after 12:30 p.m. and was arrested.

"He was up there for a long time," Springer said.

When the man came down, police discovered he had a flare gun on him. Police also recovered a box containing keys. Springer said the man had thrown keys from the roof.

A man who identified himself as the dealership manager told OnScene TV the thief took more than 40 keys.

Springer did not have the man's name or age, but said he was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

