Why Jon Batiste Married Suleika Jaouad at Home amid Her Leukemia Fight: 'It Was a Very Deep Time in Our Lives'

By Carly Breit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Batiste is praising his wife Suleika Jaouad for her strength during a difficult time. At Wednesday night's Time 100 Gala, the We Are artist opened up to PEOPLE about his wife's leukemia battle and revealed why they decided to get married in their new home. The couple married...

