Florence, AZ

Florence town council rejects proposed RV storage center

 3 days ago

Amid public concerns, the Florence Town Council voted against issuing a conditional use permit to a company that planned to build an RV storage center at the northwest corner of West Merrill Ranch Parkway and North Hunt Highway.

Only Councilmember Michelle Cordes voted in favor of issuing the conditional use permit during the Monday, June 6 meeting.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, residents said they were concerned about traffic, crime and the facility being an eyesore. Town staff also said “151+ emails were sent to staff by residents to express their comments and concerns as of the writing of this staff report. While predominately in opposition, there are some favoring the development.”

The company planning on building the storage center, Macritchie Storage Ventures LLC, brought its request to the town council after being denied approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

A staff report stated that the land has been zoned for Highway Business Commercial and is not part of the Anthem Planned Unit Development.

“The parcels were modified in August of 2021 to accommodate a new Circle K development on the corner of the land. The Circle K was approved in 2021 and construction is underway. The site for this project will not front on Hunt Highway but be set back in order to allow for commercial development to front on Hunt Highway,” the report further stated.

The storage facility would have been developed in two phases. The facility would have contained two stormwater management retention pond systems in the south and central portion of the site.

“The RV storage facility will consist fully of RV canopies; all canopies will be built before the vehicles can be stored, and all storage spaces will be covered. Traffic reports list approximately 707 RV storage spaces,” the staff report stated.

Macritchie Storage Ventures also asked for an approximately 400-square-foot premanufactured office building near the entrance from Merrill Ranch Parkway. The office building would remain on-site until the facility had reached capacity. The facility also would have included two RV wash stations and two RV dump stations near the office building and only for tenant use.

In addition, an automatic access gate at the front entrance of the site would have been installed to only allow access to customers via a keypad. Only personnel of the facility would have after-hours access.

To maintain the aesthetics of the area, the company said it would build “a perimeter screen that is not chain link, but masonry block or a material of a similar kind. The developer will be placing around the exterior perimeter of the property a 10-foot-tall masonry wall. They will also utilize a 10-foot-high masonry wall along the frontage with West Merrill Ranch Parkway and included landscaping around the facility for further screening.”

With the denial of the conditional use permit, the land will remain a vacant lot.

IN THIS ARTICLE
