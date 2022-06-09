JANUARY 6 HEARING: Capitol cop says rioters called her 'Nancy Pelosi's dog' and video shows staffers running out of Kevin McCarthy's office

Read below for DailyMail.com's coverage of the first in a series of six explosive hearings by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney.

That concludes DailyMail.com's live coverage of Thursday night's January 6 committee hearing.

The committee is holding three more hearings next week, beginning Monday June 13, and two more the following week.

Read DailyMail.com's story on the hearing for a deeper dive into the emotionally charged event:

Jan 6 hearing: Barr told Trump election fraud claims were 'bulls***'

Committee Chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson began the hearings by saying: 'I am from a part of the country where people justified the actions of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

03:55

Jason Miller, a former top aide to Donald Trump, hit back at January 6 committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday night after she aired a video of him at the hearing appearing to show him concede Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Recalling a conversation with a lead data analyst looking into the election, Miller told the committee on video: ‘I remember he delivered to the president in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose.’

Miller claimed on Twitter that the panel left out him being asked what the ‘basis’ of the data analyst’s claim was.

‘He believed that Matt was not looking at the prospect of legal challenges going our way and that Matt was looking at purely from what those numbers were showing as opposed to broader things to include legality and election integrity……issues which, as a data guy, he may not have been monitoring,’ Miller said he told the committee’s investigators.

03:48

GOP blasts January 6 hearing as a ‘political circus’

The Republican National Committee blasted the January 6 committee at the end of its first of six hearings presenting Donald Trump’s connection to the riot and alleged wider plan to undermine American democracy.

‘Pelosi’s committee is partisan and illegitimate. Instead of investigating the radical who placed a pipe bomb outside the RNC’s headquarters on January 6, tonight’s hearing is nothing more than political theater,’ the RNC said.

‘Americans want Congress to focus on the most pressing crises created by Biden and Democrats – record gas prices, the worst inflation in 40 years, empty shelves, and rising crime – not conduct a political circus in prime time.’

03:25

Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards was embraced by her fellow Capitol police officer Harry Dunn and DC officer Michael Fanone after her emotional testimony.

Dunn could been seen wiping tears from his face while Edwards was recounting the ‘absolute war zone’ the Capitol had become.

Earlier in the hearing, a video was shown of Edwards being violently thrown down onto concrete steps while defending the Capitol.

At one point, she recalled officer Brian Sicknick – who died on January 6 – standing behind her.

‘He turned just about as pale as a sheet’ at one point, she said.

02:57

Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards testified that she was 'slipping in people's blood on January 6.

‘It was carnage, it was chaos, I can’t even describe what I saw – never in my wildest dreams did I think that as a police officer…I would find myself in the middle of a battle,’ Edwards said.

‘I’m trained to handle a crowd. I’m not combat trained. That day, it was jut hours of hand-to-hand combat.’

Edwards described part of the Capitol at one point as an ‘absolute war zone.’

02:52

The January 6 committee showed a video of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s staff fleeing his office at the US Capitol just minutes after rioters had broken in.

02:42

British filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the far-right group Proud Boys ahead of and during the January 6 riot, said he felt a ‘darker’ aura about his documentary subjects shortly before they stormed the US Capitol.

‘I make efforts to create a familiarity between myself and my subjects to make them feel comfortable. And the atmosphere was much darker this day than it had been the other days,’ Quested said when being questioned by Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Quested said there was ‘a larger contingent’ of Proud Boys members than he expected present at Donald Trump’s Stop The Steal rally at the White House that day - and that he was at a loss when they left the speech early.

‘I was confused as to why we were walking away from the president,’ he said, adding that there were a ‘couple of hundred’ members of the far-right group.

‘There was also a contingent of Proud Boys I hadn’t met before from Arizona' who Quested said had been wearing orange hats and arm bands.

02:21

‘I’ve been called many names before, but my patriotism and my duty was never called into question,’ Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards said during her opening statement at Thursday’s hearing.

‘I have spent countless hours in the sun in the snow to make sure that Americans elected officials are able to do their job.’

Edwards said, ‘literal blood, sweat and tears were shed that day defending’ the Capitol.

Of the rioters, she added: ‘They dared to question my honor, they dared to question my loyalty, and they dared to question my duty.’

Edwards is the first officer to be injured on January 6, when she suffered a traumatic brain injury but continued defending the complex

02:16

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner thought then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was ‘whining’ when he threatened to quit the administration, he said in a videotaped deposition shown at the hearing.

The committee’s earlier findings show Cipollone threatened to leave the White House as part of a mass resignation if Trump instilled his ally Jeffrey Clark as Attorney General.

‘My interest at that time was on trying to get as many pardons done, and I know that he was always, him and the team, were always saying “Oh we are going to resign”,’ Kushner said in his deposition.

‘So, I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest with you.’

02:04

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley’s videotaped deposition before the January 6 committee shows him describing Donald Trump’s then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows coming to him with a ‘strategy’ on how to frame the riot as it unfolded.

Meadows was apparently worried that Vice President Mike Pence, who was in the Capitol complex that day, would be seen as the leader in control.

‘He said, we have to kill the narrative that the vice president is making all the decisions,’ Milley said.

‘We need to establish the narrative that the president is still in charge and things are steady.’

He also testified to the committee that Trump ‘placed no call to any element of the US government to order that the Capitol be defended.’

Joint Chief of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley described efforts by White House staff to rewrite Donald Trump's actions regarding the January 6th insurrection.

01:54

Among the initial evidence revealed at the January 6 committee’s first hearing is a note written by a White House staffer on the day Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the US Capitol.

‘Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately,’ the handwritten note reads.

The word ‘illegally’ appears to have been scribbled out after ‘Capitol.’

01:42

Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that the committee has heard the most damning testimony of Donald Trump’s reaction to his supporters chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’ yet.

Upon hearing that rioters were in the US Capitol on January 6 chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence,’ Cheney said advisers heard him say: ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea.’

‘Mike Pence deserves it,’ Cheney claimed Trump said.

01:32

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney outlined what Americans can expect to see in their set of six hearings this month.

After showing a clip from former Attorney General William Barr’s videotaped deposition showing he ‘did not see evidence of fraud,’ Cheney followed up with a highly-anticipated clip from the testimony of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter and former White House adviser.

‘

It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said,’ Ivanka Trump said of Barr’s assessment.

Jan 6 hearing: Barr told Trump election fraud claims were 'bulls***'

Committee Chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson began the hearings by saying: 'I am from a part of the country where people justified the actions of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

01:27

Rep. Bennie Thompson shows Bill Barr calling Donald Trump’s election claims ‘bulls***’

Donald Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr’s videotaped deposition was the first testimony of the night.

Barr said to investigators he told Trump that his election fraud claims were ‘bullshit’ and he ‘didn’t want to be a part of it.’

‘We can’t live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on their view that there was fraud in the election,’ Barr said.

Later during Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney’s opening statement, she showed a clip of Barr denying that Trump’s election fraud claims had merit.

‘I repeatedly told the president under no uncertain terms that i did not see evidence of fraud,’ he said, on a level ‘that would have affected the outcome of the election.’

‘A year a half later I haven’t seen anything to change my mind on that,’ Barr said.

01:18

January 6 committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson opened the hearing comparing the events of that day to the United States’ ‘dark history’ of slavery and racism.

‘I am from a part of the country where people justified the actions of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching. I'm reminded of that dark history as I hear voices today try and justify the actions of the insurrectionists on January 6, 2021,’ Thompson said.

‘Donald Trump lost the presidential election in 2020. The american people voted him out of office – it was not because of a rigged system, it was not because of voter fraud.’

00:53

Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski said he hopes Americans watching tonight’s hearing do so ‘with an open mind.’

‘We change minds on the margins of America,’ he told DailyMail.com before the hearing. ‘With our closely divisive politics, that can be decisive.’

Asked if he believes any Republican allies of Donald Trump who are in Congress may try to disrupt the hearing, Malinowski said: ‘They tried to disrupt the proceedings on January 6, did they not? And they failed.’

‘So I hope not – but they’ll fail again if they try.’

He and a handful of other Democrat lawmakers including Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Dean Phillips are in attendance in the viewing gallery.

Capitol police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell are also in attendance.

00:34

January 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson warns ‘the world is watching’

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, will say January 6 Capitol riot and the related lies about the 2020 election ‘have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk’ in his opening statement at Thursday night’s hearing.

‘Tonight, and over the next few weeks, we’re going to remind you of the reality of what happened that day. But our work must do much more than look backwards,’ an excerpt of Thompson’s opening remarks obtained by Axios states. ‘The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over.’

‘January 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here.

‘America has long been expected to be a shining city on a hill. A beacon of hope and freedom. A model for others – when we’re at our best. How can we play that role when our own house is in such disorder?’

00:13

President Joe Biden noted tonight’s January 6 hearing would ‘occupy’ the country during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Los Angeles on Thursday.

‘As I said when it was occurring and subsequent, I think it was a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution,' the president said.

'I think these guys and women broke the law - tried to turn around the result of an election.’

Former President Donald Trump shared a very different take in the meantime, raging against the panel on his app Truth Social.

‘'The Unselect Committee didn't spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers,' Trump said.

'January 6 was not merely a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again.’

23:47

Welcome to DailyMail.com’s live coverage of the primetime hearing held by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are expected to start at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

In addition to video evidence from the day of the riot itself, the lawmakers are set to hear from British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the far-right Proud Boys on January 6, and Caroline Edwards, the first Capitol police officer to be injured while defending the complex from Donald Trump’s supporters that day.

Every major broadcast and cable news network is expected to air the hearing live, except for Fox News.

The Democrat-led panel spent 11 months searching for what caused last year's insurrection, when Trump's supporters attempted to stop Congress certifying ballots for Joe Biden's electoral victory.