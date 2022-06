I am from Uvalde. I went to Robb Elementary School, a place from which friendships remain after decades. For those of us who grew up in Uvalde, life was carefree. At school we had field day competitions and ate Popsicles. Friday nights were spent going with parents to our local high school football games at the Honey Bowl Stadium. Summertimes were filled with weekly movie matinees at the El Lasso theater, followed by afternoons spent at the El Progreso library around the corner and culminating in a home barbecue of Texas brisket.

