NWS surveys tornado damage in Miami, Clark, Clark and Champaign counties

Tipp City Tornado Damage (Thomas Warner, @naturaldreamphotography_ )

TIPP CITY — Teams with National Weather Service were in multiple places in the Miami Valley Thursday surveying storm damage from Wednesday night.

The surveyors were in Clark and Champaign counties, while another team was in Darke and Miami counties.

The two-person team that News Center 7 talked to was looking at the damage in Tipp City at the Meijer Distribution Center where they said, preliminarily the twister that hit that part of Miami County was on the lower end of an EF-2 rating with winds estimated at 110-125 m.p.h.

The storm surveyors from NWS said after a storm, they take in storm spotter reports, take eye-witness reports and videos, take a look at radar data from the storm and then the final step of determining whether a tornado hit and how strong it was, is traveling to see the damage for themselves.

Meteorologist Seth Binau from the National Weather Service said, “We go out into the field to confirm what we see from straight-line wind damage and when you see it you know it. Especially when you’ve assessed a number of tornadoes over a number of years. It’s pretty clear what’s tornadic versus what’s not tornadic.”

Preliminarily, NWS said the Miami County tornado cut a path on either side of Tipp City and perhaps was at its strongest as it moved right over the Meijer facility.

They are still assessing the longer path of damage.

