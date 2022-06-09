ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

NWS surveys tornado damage in Miami, Clark, Clark and Champaign counties

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Us1TF_0g65H2RM00
Tipp City Tornado Damage (Thomas Warner, @naturaldreamphotography_ )

TIPP CITY — Teams with National Weather Service were in multiple places in the Miami Valley Thursday surveying storm damage from Wednesday night.

The surveyors were in Clark and Champaign counties, while another team was in Darke and Miami counties.

The two-person team that News Center 7 talked to was looking at the damage in Tipp City at the Meijer Distribution Center where they said, preliminarily the twister that hit that part of Miami County was on the lower end of an EF-2 rating with winds estimated at 110-125 m.p.h.

The storm surveyors from NWS said after a storm, they take in storm spotter reports, take eye-witness reports and videos, take a look at radar data from the storm and then the final step of determining whether a tornado hit and how strong it was, is traveling to see the damage for themselves.

Meteorologist Seth Binau from the National Weather Service said, “We go out into the field to confirm what we see from straight-line wind damage and when you see it you know it. Especially when you’ve assessed a number of tornadoes over a number of years. It’s pretty clear what’s tornadic versus what’s not tornadic.”

Preliminarily, NWS said the Miami County tornado cut a path on either side of Tipp City and perhaps was at its strongest as it moved right over the Meijer facility.

They are still assessing the longer path of damage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Miami The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northeastern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Paris, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, Christiansburg, North Hampton, Fletcher, Tremont City, Casstown, Thackery, Westville, Haven View, Millerstown, Terre Haute, Lawrenceville, Dialton and Buck Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Storms with potentially damaging winds today; Record-breaking heat early this week

Potential afternoon/evening storms could bring damaging winds. TODAY: Warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures are already in the 70s. We will soar to 90 today says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. The heat index is in the mid to upper 90s! Sunny skies with some afternoon clouds. There is the potential for storms to move into the Miami Valley later this afternoon and evening. If they do, the ingredients are there for the storms to become severe. Widespread damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. There isn’t good agreement on the exact placement of the storms so stay weather aware today! Things will quiet down overnight.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tipp City, OH
Government
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Miami County, OH
Government
County
Clark County, OH
City
Tipp City, OH
Clark County, OH
Government
FOXBusiness

City in Ohio damaged by tornado, thousands without power

At least one tornado threatened communities in central Ohio, with storms leaving thousands without power on Thursday morning. Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 7,751 customers without power. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington said the agency planned on conducting damage surveys in the coming days, after the office received...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Damaging winds, hail possible today; Chance for storms again tomorrow

Thunderstorms possible today, some strong to severe. TODAY: SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will be the main hazards, but some hail and/or a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Warmer today with highs in the lower 80s.
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Experts say 5 tornadoes touched down in Southwest Ohio

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) - The National Weather Service says five tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southwest Ohio. An EF1 tornado hit southeast Darke County west of route 49, with wind speeds estimated at 100 MPH. A few farm structures were damaged from that twister. The same storm later spawned an EF2 tornado that tracked from West Milton to Tipp City, where a Meijer distribution center near 1-75 sustained major damage. And that tornado that damaged the Meijer facility had wind speeds estimated at 120 MPH. The same storm spawned an EF1 tornado in Clark County that first touched down southwest of North Hampton, then traveled east across the northern Springfield metro area to just west of Pleasant Township. Hundreds of trees and some buildings were damaged along the storm’s path, including in Buck Creek State Park and the Springfield Country Club. That storm’s top wind speed is estimated at 90 MPH. Weak tornadoes also touched down four miles north of Urbana, and near Sardinia in Brown County, about 30 miles east of Cincinnati. No injuries were reported from any of the storms.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveying#Miami Valley#Cox Media Group
WDTN

NWS confirms EF1 tornado hit Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Clark County on Wednesday. NWS Wilmington tweeted that the EF1 occurred just north of Springfield in Clark County. Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the first tornado was spotted on the ground just north of Brookville near […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WHIO Dayton

Tornado aftermath: How high in the air was debris carried?

TIPP CITY — A Tornado ripped through the Meijer distribution center in Tipp City on Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of damage. Walls were knocked down, shelving crushed and roofing and insulation material were spread everywhere. The tornado also knocked over dozens of semi trailers outside the building. Storm...
TIPP CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to barn fire in Auglaize Co.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Emergency crews have been called to a reported barn fire near Minster in Auglaize County early Sunday morning. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to the 1400 block of State Route 119 on a reported barn fire just before 6:30 a.m. >>2,000 hogs...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Structures suffer damage in suspected tornado

DARKE COUNTY — Numerous structures suffered damage in what appeared to be at least one tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in southern Darke County. Reports have indicated that at least one person suffered minor injuries during the storm when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a tornado causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to rest. The accident, which was witnessed by an off-duty firefighter from Arcanum, left the driver trapped in the vehicle before being freed by the firefighter.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Huge Tornadoes touch down throughout Ohio and cause MASSIVE Damage

Multiple tornadoes ripped throughout Ohio yesterday causing not only severe damage but wide spread power outages. A major tornado still not rated yet hit Tipp City, Ohio, just outside of Dayton at 6:22 p.m. This large tornado hit severely damaged the Meijer Distribution Center in the area. Accuweather reports "Tipp...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County faces clean up after Wednesday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Storms wreaked havoc across Ohio Wednesday night and some areas faced tornado warnings as well. Hocking County was one of those places which had a tornado warning had a busy day of clean up Thursday. There have been a lot of down trees and a lot of debris, especially down some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
80K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy