Troy, NY

Man sentenced for possession of firearm in Troy

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said on Thursday, that a repeated felon has been sentenced for possession of a firearm. Shamel Mark Anthony Chung, 35, of Troy, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following a guilty plea.

As part of his plea, Chung admitted that he was in possession of a firearm he knew had a serial number erased. Chung further admitted to hiding the firearm under a vehicle in an alleyway in Troy, after being involved in a physical altercation nearby.

Chung had been convicted of four prior felonies, which involved controlled substance offenses, in additon to being on parole at the time he possessed the firearm. A court judge has imposed a three-year term of supervised release to begin after his release from prison.

