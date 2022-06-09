Man sentenced for possession of firearm in Troy
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said on Thursday, that a repeated felon has been sentenced for possession of a firearm. Shamel Mark Anthony Chung, 35, of Troy, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following a guilty plea.Felon pleads guilty to unlawful firearm possession
As part of his plea, Chung admitted that he was in possession of a firearm he knew had a serial number erased. Chung further admitted to hiding the firearm under a vehicle in an alleyway in Troy, after being involved in a physical altercation nearby.
Chung had been convicted of four prior felonies, which involved controlled substance offenses, in additon to being on parole at the time he possessed the firearm. A court judge has imposed a three-year term of supervised release to begin after his release from prison.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0