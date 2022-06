(Omaha, NE) -- A North Omaha park is getting money for new renovations. The Omaha World Herald reports the Gallagher Family Foundation has donated $1.2-million to the Omaha Parks Foundation so improvements can be made to Gallagher Park. Improvements will include a new playground and splash pad and improvements to the pool and plaza. The project is expected to be done in 2024.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO