Arizona sheriff who operated boat drunk off probation early

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to cut probation short for Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who pleaded guilty to operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol.

Rhodes received a year of supervised probation in December for misdemeanor offenses at Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles in Flagstaff signed an order Thursday, agreeing to end Rhodes’ time on probation. A federal prosecutor did not object.

An attorney for Rhodes, Stephen Glazer, had filed a request earlier this week to cut the sentence short.

He said Rhodes has not broken the law since he was cited last August. Rhodes also has maintained contact with the probation department, completed an alcohol awareness class and paid all fines.

The Republican first-term sheriff is a nearly 30-year veteran of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Rhodes was drinking while boating with his family at the lake while someone else was operating the boat. Later in the day, friends in another boat had trouble docking, and Rhodes agreed to help. Reports show he made at least three attempts to dock the boat and damaged two other vessels in the process.

Rhodes has said it’s a decision he deeply regrets. He issued a statement days after he was cited, acknowledging wrongdoing.

Rhodes received two citations — one for operating a boat under the influence and another for operating with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%, the top legal limit for driving vehicles in Arizona.

As sheriff, Rhodes is accountable only to the public. He cannot be disciplined or fired.