BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest was made days after an inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center took their own life earlier this month, officials say. The officer who was supposed to be on duty at the time was accused of lying about carrying out her responsibilities and as of Tuesday (June 14), has been arrested by deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

