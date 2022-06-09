Alert: Michigan police chief recommends firing of officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 29-year-old Idaho woman convicted of torturing and killing her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Monique Osuna received the sentence Thursday in Fourth District Court. KTVB-TV reports that Osuna previously pleaded guilty to murdering Emrik Osuna in a deal...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe. The ruling against the office...
Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week. Bills covered everything from fixing the roads (House Bill 4973, 5370) to expanding access to mental health services (House Bill 5165). Here are the highlights from the pieces of...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.
BIG RAPIDS — MichiganWorks! West Central is opposing possible changes to the Wegner-Peyser Act that may impact their ability to assist clients, according to Jonathan Eppley, communications and marketing manager. Eppley requested approval by the Big Rapids City Commission of a resolution opposing the proposed changes during a commissioners’...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Many South Carolina taxpayers may soon be getting several hundred dollars in tax rebates on top of a cut in their regular tax rates after a group of powerful lawmakers from the House and Senate agreed Friday to a compromise on the state budget. State...
