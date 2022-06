Click here to read the full article. WME has signed Puerto Rican reggaetón and Latin trap singer-songwriter Ozuna in all areas. All four of his albums have topped the Billboard Latin Albums chart, as did a collaborative album with Anuel AA, “Los Dioses”; he is currently at work on his fifth solo full-length. “I am excited to collaborate with many of the top agents at WME to further connect with my incredible fans in inventive ways and continue to bring my culture to the masses,” Ozuna says. “As an artist, I want to expand my brand and develop new and exciting opportunities together in all aspects of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO