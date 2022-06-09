ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society of Raleigh County offering free spay and neuter services

By Rivers Upchurch
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County is offering free spay and neuter treatments to all cats and dogs.

The Humane Society received a grant from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture which will allow them to offer free spay and neuter to anyone looking to get their pets fixed.

Spokesperson for the Humane Society Alexis Johnston said getting your pets spayed and neutered is the best way to help deal with the county’s animal overpopulation issue.

“If more people are getting their animals fixed, (overpopulation) is not as much of a problem,” said Johnston. “And we find that a lot of people do want to get their animals fixed, they just don’t have the funds to do it.”

The humane society is hopeful that if enough people get their animals spayed or neutered, the county will not need to build a potential kill shelter to deal with the animal control issue.

You must be a resident of Raleigh County to qualify for the clinic.

