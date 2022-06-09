ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Summer camps suffer major staffing shortages

By Don Shipman
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Major staffing shortages are putting parents who rely on summer camp programs for their kids in a bind. You’re seeing it in industries across the board - from fast food to corporate America – job openings, but not enough workers to fill positions....

www.cbs46.com

vegetablegrowersnews.com

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options. An urban farm in a low-income Atlanta neighborhood is working to make healthy fruits and vegetables more accessible to the community. Jamila Norman, founder of Patchwork City Farms, wants to shine a light on people growing food and regenerating land...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Paradigm shift or a perpetuation of injustice: The Atlanta Prison Farm and the South River Forest

By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Johns Creek: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Johns Creek, Georgia

Johns Creek, a suburb of Atlanta in northeast Georgia, is located in Fulton County. It was once Cherokee territory. Many of the biggest corporations in America have made it home, making it a place where people can thrive and grow. John Rogers was a well-known plantation owner. The name Johns Creek was given to him by his son Johnson K. Rogers. A local tributary was named ‘Johns Creek’, which eventually became the name for the area.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Marietta: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, a suburb of Atlanta in the northern part of Georgia, is located. Marietta, the state capital, is only 20 miles from the southeast. However, Marietta is rich with history and culture, especially from the state’s Civil War and Antebellum periods. Marietta was established from an 1830s courthouse and...
MARIETTA, GA
Action News Jax

Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard

MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
MACON, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Dawsonville (GA)

If you’re in search of places to explore in Georgia, then Dawsonville is an excellent place of interest for a visit as there are quite some unique and fun things to do in Dawsonville, GA. From beautiful parks to exceptional views of mountains like Appalachia and Blue Ridge to...
allongeorgia.com

PCOM Georgia Graduates 236 Physicians, Pharmacists, and Physical Therapists

PCOM Georgia in Suwanee recently graduated 236 doctoral students from the Ameris Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Family members and friends gathered to celebrate the 123 doctor of osteopathic medicine students, 73 doctor of pharmacy students and 40 doctor of physical therapy students who completed their professional education. Philadelphia College of Osteopathic...
SUWANEE, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, Ga Best Rated Hair Salons

Stylists from across the country have migrated to Atlanta, Ga., because of its high demand for unique and talented stylists. If you are someone who loves to rock the natural style, someone who enjoys protective hairstyles such as braids, or if you are someone who is into a pop of color, you can find it here. Convenience also plays a role in the fact that stylists are no longer overbooking and have made booking appointments online simple and quick.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Keeping Doll’s Head Trail creepy for years to come

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is Halloween in June at one Georgia trail. ”I would just use the stuff as I found it,” said Joel Slaton, Doll’s Head Trail Creator. The search for the trail we now know as Doll’s Head started because Slaton was after the sounds of nature. Over a decade later, he still walks these trails but the sounds have changed. At least when he is here.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Construction underway Atlanta airport to speed up travel time

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A massive effort to help officials speed up your airport travels is underway at one of the busiest airports in the United States. Construction crews are building an 833-foot extension for the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport plane-train tunnel. The project, according to officials, will increase the capacity...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Look Up Atlanta: Exploring The Candler Hotel’s layers of history

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is full of vibrant, stylish and historic hotels. But there’s one that has been dubbed an iconic marble clad — The Candler Hotel. The 17-story high rise once stood as the tallest building in the city. Now, it’s a hotel preserving its century old design.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Sandy Springs residents living near ‘loud’ I-285 petition for noise barrier

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors next to one of the metro’s busiest interchanges are demanding action, claiming the sound of cars and construction is keeping them awake. When Jeff Kahn moved his family into their new home in Sandy Springs’ Atwater community, he expected to be at peace. Instead, the married father of two, who happens to be a sleep specialist, deals with the deafening sound of Interstate 285 and the ongoing construction project near the Georgia 400 interchange.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
getnews.info

The Travel Nurse Duo Taking the World of Aesthetics and Wellness by Storm While Bridging the Diversity Gap

The medical spa is providing modern treatments and utilizing up-to-date technologies to restore the confidence and self-esteem of their clients. More people are realizing the importance of all-round wellness as a key to living healthier and longer lives, where high-priced surgical operations are not required to maintain one’s beauty. In recent times, medical spas have begun to spring up in the country to meet this gap, serving as the bridge between minimally invasive medical treatments and long-lasting results.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WTVM

Fan-favorite peach milkshake returns to Chick-fil-A menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A summer treat for many is set to return to Chick-fil-A restaurants this week. The fan-favorite peach milkshake will be available at participating locations from June 13 through August 20, the Atlanta-based chain announced. “The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 9)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license. Job Duties: Will work in retail stores to install, service, troubleshoot, perform maintenance, and repair Inventory Control and...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA

