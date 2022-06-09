ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodruff, WI

Woodruff Man to Appear in Court on Terrorist Threat Charges

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — An 18-year-old is now charged with making terrorist threats in connection with...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

“Swatting” call reported in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Stevens Point police say they received a fake report of a murder-suicide on Friday afternoon. Police said a talk-to-text phone call to 911 was actually a so-called swatting call. It’s a prank call intended to draw a large police response. According to a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wsau.com

UPDATED: Bond Set for Bauman in Northwoods School Threat Case

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for the man suspected of threatening two Oneida County schools this week. Adam Bauman appeared in court on Friday where Judge Michael Bloom ordered him held on $50,000 cash with several conditions- including no access to the internet and no contact with any Onedia County school. He also may not leave Oneida County without permission.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Missing Man Reported in Waupaca County

TOWN OF ROYALTON, WI (WSAU) — A 26-year-old man has gone missing after he abruptly ended a meeting with friends at a Stevens Point coffee shop on Friday. Brandon Colligan had been acting strangely during the meeting, and according to his friends left the shop to get an item out of his car. He never returned.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Contreras Perez Found Guilty

NEILLSVILLE, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of killing Cassandra Ayon in the fall of 2020 has been found guilty of three counts related to the case. Court records show Jesus Contreras Perez was found guilty by a jury for counts of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking, and hiding a corpse.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oneida County, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
City
Woodruff, WI
City
Three Lakes, WI
City
Oneida, WI
Oneida County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wsau.com

Final Day for Contreras Perez Trial

NEILLSVILLE, WI (WSAU) — It’s the final day of the Jesus Contreras Perez murder trial in Clark County. He’s the 42-year-old man accused of killing Cassandra Ayon back in the fall of 2020 and hiding her body. Proceedings began on Monday and were scheduled to run through today.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Gun control rally in Northwoods

MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A push for gun control measures marched through the Northwoods. On Saturday the national ‘March For Our Lives’ protest saw hundreds of protests across the county. Despite the rain, dozens of people took to the streets in Minocqua to share their message. The...
MINOCQUA, WI
wsau.com

Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau residents are set to get another update on the situation surrounding PFAS contamination in the city’s drinking water supply. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the Water Works Commission will hold a special meeting to go over the findings of a pilot study on how to best remove the forever chemicals from the water. Additionally, they’re working with financial consultants to make sure that the city can be reimbursed for the costs associated with the remediation where possible. “We want to make sure we are procuring things correctly so we can get reimbursed using bipartisan infrastructure dollars, ARPA, whatever it is,” said Rosenberg. “We have very specific procurement process we have to follow since these are federal dollars.”
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

High School Scoreboard & Schedule

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — Here is the Saturday scoreboard & upcoming schedule:. Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, Wis. 7 p.m. #2 Waunakee vs. #3 Divine Savior Holy Angels. 1:30 p.m. #2 Lake Country Lutheran vs. #3 Assumption. Division 3 Semifinals. 4:30 p.m. #1 New Berlin Eisenhower vs. #4 Lakeland. 7...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrorist Threats#Violent Crime#The Northland Pines#Oneida County Sheriff
wsau.com

Woodchucks Top Fond du Lac

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 7-3 in come-from-behind fashion on Sunday to improve their record to 5-8. Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead with a single to right for their first score of the game. The Chucks only allowed one run as Camden Janik (Illinois) caught a runner trying to take second. Wausau ties it up in the bottom of the first after a triple by Brock Watkins (BYU) and a sac fly by Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston).
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Woodchucks Fall to Madison

MADISON, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Woodchucks (4-8) left ten men on base including six in scoring position in a 4-3 loss to the Madison Mallards (6-6) Saturday afternoon. The scoring chances came early and often for the visitors, who overcame a two-run deficit only to surrender the winning run on an eighth-inning error.
MADISON, WI
wsau.com

Newsroom Blog: What’s coming up for June 13th

The Wausau Schools Board of Education will take up a revision to the previously proposed human growth and development curriculum update during Monday’s meeting. The proposal, put forward last month, had scratched language that would have required all curriculum to include education on the use of condoms and other FDA-approved barrier methods for birth control.
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Woodchucks & Rafters Win

MADISON, WI – (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (4-7) scored the game’s final six runs at Warner Park Friday, holding the Madison Mallards (5-6) to one hit over the game’s final four innings in a 6-1 win. The victory snaps a four-game skid for Wausau,...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy