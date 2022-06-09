Woodruff Man to Appear in Court on Terrorist Threat Charges

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau residents are set to get another update on the situation surrounding PFAS contamination in the city’s drinking water supply. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the Water Works Commission will hold a special meeting to go over the findings of a pilot study on how to best remove the forever chemicals from the water. Additionally, they’re working with financial consultants to make sure that the city can be reimbursed for the costs associated with the remediation where possible. “We want to make sure we are procuring things correctly so we can get reimbursed using bipartisan infrastructure dollars, ARPA, whatever it is,” said Rosenberg. “We have very specific procurement process we have to follow since these are federal dollars.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO