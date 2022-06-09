UGA Researcher on Monkeypox

This week on Athens News Matters, ACC Commissioners passed the county's budget this week. Newly re-elected Mayor Kelly Girtz stopped by the station this week to discuss the budget, a police youth cadet corps, and his priorities for the next four years. There is at least one confirmed case in Georgia, how big of a problem could monkeypox be? Growing evidence suggests Ketamine can be used to help people with depression, and it is becoming more widely available in Georgia. UGA's Institute of Gerontology has been hosting DeATH Cafés to help destigmatize talk about death - death does not have to be a scary subject. Our panel breaks down this week in news and politics.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO