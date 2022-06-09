ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Researcher on Monkeypox

By WUGA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the confirmation of a case in Georgia this week and more than 30 confirmed cases in the nation, monkeypox continues to...

Athens News Matters: Ketamine for Depression is More Widely Available in Georgia

Ketamine is an approved surgical anesthetic that can have mind-altering effects. The psychedelic has also been used illegally at dance clubs and raves. But growing evidence suggests a healing benefit for those whose depression has not been helped by traditional antidepressants. As GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports, ketamine for depression is...
No grades for public schools and school systems this year

Georgia will go a third year without assigning A-to-F grades to public schools and districts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the federal government waived part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system. Instead, the state will publish multiple measures that are normally parts of the overall...
GEORGIA STATE
Athens News Matters for June 10, 2022

This week on Athens News Matters, ACC Commissioners passed the county's budget this week. Newly re-elected Mayor Kelly Girtz stopped by the station this week to discuss the budget, a police youth cadet corps, and his priorities for the next four years. There is at least one confirmed case in Georgia, how big of a problem could monkeypox be? Growing evidence suggests Ketamine can be used to help people with depression, and it is becoming more widely available in Georgia. UGA's Institute of Gerontology has been hosting DeATH Cafés to help destigmatize talk about death - death does not have to be a scary subject. Our panel breaks down this week in news and politics.
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: DeATH Cafés - Death Doesn't Have to be Scary

They say that in this world nothing is certain except death and taxes. Most of us have no problem talking about, usually griping, about our taxes. But what about our deaths? It’s a scary subject that doesn’t need to be, according to faculty and students at UGA’s Institute of Gerontology. To help destigmatize talk about death, they’ve been hosting a series of community events known as death cafes. WUGA Health Desk reporter Lauren Baggett has the story.
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: The Panel for the Week of 6/10/22

The panel breaks down an eventful week in news and politics. Martin Matheny is the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
Athens' First Pride Parade Comes in the Wake of Uncertainty

With changing legislation regarding Roe V Wade and trans rights, Athens' first Pride parade comes in the wake of uncertainty. President of Athens Pride and Queer collective Cameron Jay Harrelson says that the event is important for visibility and that it demonstrates the community's resolve against potential decisions that might threaten the right to privacy.
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioners Pass the County's Budget

After a few weeks of negotiating, ACC Commissioners passed the county's budget this week.
ATHENS, GA

