San Bernardino, CA

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning.

Johnathan Martin / KNN

San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.

Upon arrival, SBCoFD found the trapped driver of the work van to be deceased. The condition of the big-rig driver is unknown at this time.

The County Coroner responded to the scene, and CHP continues to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Video: Johnathan Martin, Photojournalist / KNN

Key News Network

paininthepass.info

