Biden gets nostalgic about Obama days at Summit of the Americas

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony
Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening.
WATCH: Melania Trump hints at another Trump presidential run
Melania Trump hinted at a second presidential run by her husband, former President Donald Trump, in her first interview since leaving the White House in early 2021.
Ex-Trump White House official 'can confirm' president agreed Pence deserved hanging
A onetime aide to former President Donald Trump corroborated an allegation by the Jan. 6 committee that her boss expressed approval of calls for his vice president, Mike Pence, to be hanged for not tossing out electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
Jesse Watters: If you have to remind your staff you're the president, that's a problem
Jesse Watters highlighted the White House leak alleging President Biden is "unhappy" that his staff had repeatedly walked back statements he previously made Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Tonight we're learning there's real anger roaming the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as the president's reportedly fuming and lashing...
Washington Examiner
Who is running the Biden administration?
President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
Washington Examiner
Putin smelled odd and declined to eat at 'bizarre' dinner: Former Trump official
Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, recalled a "bizarre" dinner she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he smelled odd and refrained from eating or drinking during the meal. Putin exuded a peculiar "freshly laundered" fragrance and strove toward an "all in command"...
73% of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to REPLACE white people with 'immigrants and people of color who share their political views', shock new poll shows
A new poll shows that 73 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color to shore up more votes. The so-called 'Great Replacement Theory' was cited by an 18-year-old white gunman who shot 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. weeks ago.
Fox News
Kavanaugh incident shows Schumer should be impeached under Democrats' standards: Watters
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should be impeached and a January 6 Committee-like commission should be empaneled to investigate what led to the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Jesse Watters said Wednesday on "The Five." Earlier Wednesday, suspect Nicholas Roske of Simi Valley, Calif., was arrested near...
MSNBC
On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position
In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
Ex-CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network ditched Parkland teacher after shooting to cover Trump news
Ex-CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin accused her former employer of ditching a live interview with a teacher on the heels of the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting to cover breaking news about then-President Trump when making a point about the media moving on too quickly after mass shootings. Baldwin, who left...
Liz Cheney supporters say they are the 'silent majority' in Wyoming as Trump tries to oust her from Congress
Wyoming is preparing to be a battleground between far-right MAGA adherents and establishment Republicans in Rep. Liz Cheney's reelection fight.
MSNBC
Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’
Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election
Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's thinking of getting rid of her Tesla after her Twitter feud with Elon Musk
Musk has feuded with progressives in the past. But he could be biting the hand that's feeding him as Tesla owners are mainly Democrats.
I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two
The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
The ‘straight, white, Christian, suburban mom’ taking on Republicans at their own game
Mallory McMorrow’s riposte to a hurtful slander that she wanted to ‘groom’ children went viral and has been hailed as a midterms blueprint for Democrats
AOL Corp
Melania Trump Calls Anna Wintour Out for 'Biased' Decision to Put Jill Biden on Vogue 's Cover
Melania Trump has some thoughts about First Lady Jill Biden's August 2021 Vogue cover. In a new interview, her first sit-down since leaving the White House, the former first lady criticized Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for their "biased" decisions when it comes to choosing political cover stars. Trump...
Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade
The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.
A look at how Americans have viewed the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — CBS News poll analysis
Ahead of the House select committee's first public hearings on its investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, most Americans — 70% — think it's at least somewhat important to find out what happened on that day and who was involved, according to a recent CBS News poll.
Ukraine says so many Russians were killed that the Russian army is storing dead soldiers in a meatpacking plant turned morgue
The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
