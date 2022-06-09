ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial of Sioux City man accused of killing infant begins

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The trial of a man accused of killing a 19-month-old has begun in Woodbury County.

In 2018, Tayvon Davis , Sioux City, was charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, and multiple acts of child endangerment after his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter passed away.

Court documents alleged the baby had an elbow injury, kept vomiting, and was unable to walk anymore. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha and died. Examiners concluded an autopsy and said the girl died from multiple blunt force injuries and considered the death a homicide.

Davis’s attorney claims that the infant stopped breathing and Davis attempted CPR before taking the infant to the hospital. The prosecution argues that Davis had been abusing the infant in the weeks leading to her death.

The state plans to bring in multiple medical experts in charge of the baby’s care before her death and the medical examiner that conducted the autopsy in the coming days.

In 2019, Davis pleaded not guilty in the baby’s death.

