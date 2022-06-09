ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning Tenderloin shooting

By Dan McMenamin
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - A 54-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

3 dead in San Jose triple shooting; investigated as possible murder-suicide

SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Triple shooting leaves 3 dead in San Jose

Police in San Jose said they are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday morning that left two men and a woman dead. The scene is being investigated as a murder suicide, according to authorities.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Domestic dispute leaves three people shot to death, police say

A San Jose domestic dispute left three people shot to death early Sunday morning. Police said officers were called at 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle. They found two adult males and one adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Domestic Dispute Leaves 3 Dead After Shooting in San Jose: Police

A San Jose domestic dispute left three people shot to death early Sunday morning. Police said officers were called at 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle. They found two adult males and one adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man dies after ramming car into San Jose Home Depot

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said a man is dead after he drove his car into the front of a Home Depot. The solo vehicle crash happened Saturday around 1:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of Monterey Road. Officials said the adult man suffered major injuries and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Francisco Police#Tenderloin#Violent Crime
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing Utility Worker in South SF

Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a utility worker in South San Francisco Saturday morning. Nicanor Cortez, 30, is suspected of approaching a utility worker in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m. Then, "for unknown reasons," Cortez allegedly stabbed the worker in the neck and fled into a nearby apartment unit, SSFPD said.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utility worker stabbed in neck

Nicanor Cortez was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a utility worker by stabbing him in the neck in South San Francisco, the police there said Saturday. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

SSFPD Report Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested Today

Today at approximately 9:30 am, Nicanor Cortez, 30 years old, of South San Francisco approached a utility worker who was working on the 900 block of Antoinette Lane in South San Francisco. For unknown reasons, Cortez stabbed the utility worker in the neck and fled to a nearby apartment unit. The victim entered the lobby of the Police Department where an officer began life-saving efforts. The victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with assault with coffee cup

(BCN)- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday arrested a man in connection with an assault with a coffee cup. James Cook, 62, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. On Friday at 10:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of E. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
news24-680.com

Highway 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Arrest In Walnut Creek Early Saturday

A high speed chase on Highway 4 through Franklin Canyon threaded its way south on 242 to southbound 680 with speeds in excess of 100 mph early Saturday morning, the driver eventually crashing and taking off on foot on the N. Main Street off ramp. A CHP helicopter provided overwatch...
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Oak Park In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Stockton park, police said Thursday. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Street side of Oak Park. Two people were found shot inside a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See photos from the scene below. stockton oak park shootingstockton oak park shooting 2stockton oak park shooting 3stockton oak park shooting 4stockton oak park shooting 5stockton oak park shooting 6stockton oak park shooting 7stockton oak park shooting 8stockton oak park shooting 9 There was no information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

89-year-old at-risk man reported missing in Contra Costa County now found

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 89-year-old man was missing Saturday night, Contra Costa County authorities announced. Eddie Menosse was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. near 2526 San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo. As of 9:45 p.m., Menosse has been found, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff tweeted. Menosse is […]
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy