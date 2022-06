Ayor Gavin Buckley announced today his nomination of Michael Mallinoff, Esq. to become the next Annapolis City Manager. The current City Manager, David Jarrell, who has been in the role for more than two years, will return to the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Jarrell was the head of DPW for nearly ten years before assuming the role of City Manager in February 2020. There is a vacancy at Public Works due to the departure of Michael Johnson.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO