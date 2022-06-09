ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Crimes

By News Room
wnav.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Arundel County Police, via Twitter, announced that 43-year-old Infam Simms, of Annapolis, is being held in...

wnav.com

Comments / 1

foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
OCEAN CITY, MD
clayconews.com

Arrest at Scene of Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Baltimore County, Maryland

PIKESVILLE, MD (June 12, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore County. At about 9:45 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash.
foxbaltimore.com

Man struck and killed by impaired driver in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Baltimore County, Saturday. According to police just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash. Following a preliminary investigation, police learned 34-year-old Juan Rivera, was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating After Two Young Children, Ages 4 & 6, Overdose In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time. Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Found |16-year-old Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officer Charged With Assault, Suspended With Pay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said. Cpl. Trey Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court records. Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said. Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Arrested In Baltimore Woman's Murder

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an October 2021 murder. Henry Wallace, 54, is accused of shooting Stacy Hill, 51, at his home on the 200 block of South Bouldin Street on October 28, 2021. He was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police seek to identify road rage suspect who assaulted woman, attempted to rob her on I-895

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a reported assault and an attempted robbery that took place on Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City. At just after 1:15 p.m. on June 7, 2022, MDTA Police received calls for a disturbance on northbound I-895 prior to the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. Responding officers located a grey Chevy Sonic with a … Continue reading "Police seek to identify road rage suspect who assaulted woman, attempted to rob her on I-895" The post Police seek to identify road rage suspect who assaulted woman, attempted to rob her on I-895 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police corporal charged with assault on fellow employee

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel police are charging a corporal with multiple charges related to an alleged assault and harassment incident. On June 7, the department began an investigation on Corporal T. Keller about an alleged incident that involved him and a contractual employee with the department. The Office of Professional Standards was in charge of the investigation and as a result, on June 10, a summons was issued that charged Keller with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Armed robbery at Rockville bus stop

Rockville City police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bus stop early Wednesday evening. The robbery was reported at a bus stop in the 100 block of Monroe Street at 6:15 PM, according to crime data.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found unresponsive on West Baltimore street was killed, autopsy shows

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
BALTIMORE, MD

