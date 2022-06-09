ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

AG Steve Marshall announces conviction of Greenville nurse for narcotics theft

By Monica Nakashima
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) —  Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of a Greenville nurse for the theft of over 500 narcotics pills from a Butler County nursing home.

Samantha Noel Kelley, 32, appeared before the Butler County Circuit Court today and pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree theft of property, a class C felony.

These charges were brought against her by a Butler County Grand Jury on Sept. 14, 2021. The thefts occurred between Nov. 5, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the thefts after being contacted by the Georgiana Police Department.

The investigation determined that Kelley, while employed at Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation, had diverted 638 narcotics pills from nursing home residents for whom the medications were intended. The pills stolen included Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Tramadol.

Kelley’s sentencing has been set for July 7. She faces one to 10 years imprisonment and up to a $15,000 fine for each of the four convictions.

Attorney General Marshall thanked the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Georgiana Police Department for their roles in assisting the investigation.

“The defendant was entrusted with the care of vulnerable nursing home patients and instead she preyed upon them by depriving them of their medications for her personal use,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Her conviction should serve notice to others that the exploitation of nursing home patients will not be tolerated.”

