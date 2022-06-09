ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sumner, NM

Celebrate New Mexico: Billy The Kid Tombstone Race

By Todd Kurtz
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT SUMNER, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico series, Todd Kurtz...

www.koat.com

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

KRWG News This Week- Voter turnout in New Mexico primary

This week, KC Counts talks with Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin who shares more about voter turnout in New Mexico's Primary election. Also, we get a preview of this year's Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival in Las Cruces. Leora Zeitlin talks with Derek Lee, organizer of the event to learn more.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: McGinn's PistachioLand

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico offers many quirky attractions, but a 30-feet tall pistachio on the side of the road may top the list. For many people, it's an easily recognizable site in Alamogordo. "It took us three or four months, and it's beautiful," Tim McGinn, owner of McGinn's...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico weighs benefits of language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The most heavily Hispanic state in the U.S. has added to the number of dual language programs for public school students since the start of the pandemic. With New Mexico students having significant access to Spanish and English education programs, it will be up to...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday. Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.”Strickland, who was […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Fort Sumner, NM
KOAT 7

These are the largest wildfires since the year 2000 in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO — The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire has grown to become the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history. The Black Fire burning in the Gila National Forest isn't far behind. Since the year 2000, six of the top 20 wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres. Related video...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico to host concerts and more this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is in full swing for most students in New Mexico, and with that comes a jam-packed summer lineup down at Expo New Mexico that’s got something for everyone. General Manager of Expo New Mexico, Dan Mourning recently explained all the events taking...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Most Hispanic US state weighs benefits of language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

Wildfire, residents’ fury facing Biden on New Mexico visit

SANTA FE, N.M. — President Joe Biden is focusing on his administration’s efforts to tackle wildfires during Saturday’s visit to New Mexico, where residents are enraged that federal officials allowed planned burns to spread out of control, leading to the largest blaze in recorded state history. The...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy The Kid
KOAT 7

These are the fires that have burned in New Mexico in 2022

NEW MEXICO — TheCalf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and the Black Fire have become two of the largest wildfires in New Mexico's recorded history. Dry conditions and strong winds coupled with the worst drought in New Mexico in 1,200 years have strained resources and created opportunities for wildfires to start across the state.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gilavalleycentral.net

New Mexico’s Black fire sending smoke to the Gila Valley

THATCHER — The haze that settled on the Gila Valley Thursday is likely the result of smoke from a fire in a neighboring state. That’s according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tucson, who said the service is seeing easterly winds that could be carrying toward Graham and Greenlee counties smoke from the Black fire northeast of Silver City, N.M. Increased moisture content in the air could also be helping in keeping the haze settled over the Gila Valley.
SILVER CITY, NM
Outside Online

Meet Porky, Cinder, and Other Furry Survivors of the 2022 New Mexico Superfires

Thanks to a lot of hard work, skill, luck, and love, these amazing animals emerged safely from the flames and disruption. Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstone#The Wild West
Myhighplains.com

New Leadership for Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis is the 2nd largest zoo in New Mexico. More than 140 acres of park land, animals, and fun. Damian Lechner is now the Director of the zoo, and plans to make a number of improvements in the future.
CLOVIS, NM
KWTX

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
CANYON, TX
KRQE News 13

Millions in funding awarded to New Mexico outdoor industry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spending time outdoors lately has been limited by forest closures and raging wildfires. However, the state is aiming to expand access and grow outdoor recreation by investing millions of dollars in federal grant funding into the outdoor recreation industry. The first 15 recipients were announced today. Some of the first counties awarded […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday he was escalating federal assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the U.S. Forest Service, a standard practice that’s intended to clear out combustible underbrush. However, the burns spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) since early April, according to federal officials.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Nightmare steps in the ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez is training for his next fight, but he won’t be stepping in the octagon. “Nightmare” will lace up the gloves for a boxing exhibition against Dan Hardy in Manchester, England on July 2. “I’m inspired and motivated to do something that I have always loved and that is boxing,” Sanchez […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Repeat offender likely to catch another break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal and convicted killer who has caught break after break is once again being trusted by the courts and is likely to be released from custody in the coming weeks. In 1990, Martin Copeland was convicted of second-degree murder, in Tennessee. Since then he’s been arrested time after time in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy