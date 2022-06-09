Celebrate New Mexico: Billy The Kid Tombstone Race

THATCHER — The haze that settled on the Gila Valley Thursday is likely the result of smoke from a fire in a neighboring state. That’s according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tucson, who said the service is seeing easterly winds that could be carrying toward Graham and Greenlee counties smoke from the Black fire northeast of Silver City, N.M. Increased moisture content in the air could also be helping in keeping the haze settled over the Gila Valley.

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO