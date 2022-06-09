ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

LaBelle High School’s new basketball coach once coached Larry Bird

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Southwest Florida basketball coach has a star-studded background. The new coach for the LaBelle...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Gulf Coast hosting ‘Top 100’ Showcase this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast is set to host their annual “Top 100” high school baseball showcase this weekend at the Publix Sports Park. For the past decade and a half, the Commodores have played host to the showcase that brings in the top 100 high school prospects in North Florida. Players from […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
idesignarch.com

British West Indies Style Architecture with a Touch of the Old South

The front façade of this charming house in Naples, Florida features sea green shutters with tropical inspired architecture and landscaping. The home feels like a private resort that evokes a vacation vibe. Designed by Stofft Cooney Architects in collaboration with Ficarra Design Associates, the interior decor is eclectic with...
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

First look inside new Dave & Buster’s at Bell Tower Shops

At 11 a.m. Monday, the transformation of the former Saks Fifth Avenue department store into the new Dave & Buster’s will be complete when the doors open to the first paying customers. This afternoon, members of the media were invited for a walk-through that included a dazzling display of...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Labelle, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
BOCANEWSNOW

SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York

Our New Feature, Seriously Boca, Highlights Woman Complaining On Social About Heat, Thunderstorms. ”I HAD NO IDEA IT WAS SO HOT ALL YEAR ROUND!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who relocated from New York to Boca Raton is finding it very difficult […] The article SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Bill Hodges
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Officials: Florida panther killed news news

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr. The trigger for lack of life wasn’t instantly acknowledged. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old feminine panther had been...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Retirement home friends take on skydiving thrill

A group from Moorings Park Retirement Community is proving that thrill-seekers aren’t letting age get in their way by going skydiving for the first time. One of the jumpers, an 82-year-old man even went back for a second jump. The sky is the limit for five seniors who suited...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Children spot bobcat in the backyard of their Collier County home

A bobcat was caught creeping around on a fence in a family’s backyard in Collier County. The children alerted their mother to what they saw lurking outside their playroom window. Katie McKimm, mom of Chase, Kit, Caden, and Colsten had a thrilling front row seat of the bobcat, saying:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Labelle High School
gulfshorebusiness.com

City manager has bright outlook for development in Fort Myers

Marty Lawing said during almost seven years as the Guilford County manager in North Carolina, he saw both successes and failures. Entering his second full year as the city manager of Fort Myers, he’s hoping to learn from the missteps as he looks to improve the quality of life in the City of Palms.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wflx.com

All of South Florida listed in 'high' COVID-19 community category

All South Florida counties are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Okeechobee has joined Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Broward and Miami-Dade "high" one week after being in the "medium" category.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Man Wins $25 Million From Florida Lottery Scrtach-Off

A Florida Man has won the largest prize ever offered on a Florida Lottery scratch-off after he won the grand prize of $25 Million. George Demetriades of Bonita Springs bought his 500x THE CASH scratch-off ticket from the Circle K located at 10460 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. Demetriades...

Comments / 0

Community Policy