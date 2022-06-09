Alexa Bliss Addresses Time Away From WWE and Reveals Role in new Music

The third (but not final) season of The Boys is underway, and the Prime Video series has already given fans quite a lot to buzz about. One of the biggest things has been the arrival of Soldier Boy, the first "Supe" within the series' universe, who is portrayed by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. A lot of components of Soldier Boy's debut have already gone viral — but it looks like The Boys' official Twitter account is only adding to that fun. A new tweet from the account provokes fans to click a link to see more of Soldier Boy, only to compose a tweet for them about how they need a cold shower after watching the Supe.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO