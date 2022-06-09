Pixar Movies Ranked: From 'Turning Red' to 'Toy Story 3'

First the Park, then the World. The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films are some of the most popular movies of the last 30 years. And if you're a fan of the franchise, you'll probably end up watching the movies again and again. Rather than waiting for them to air on TV or pop up on a streaming service, why not get unlimited access to a physical copy of your own? Today only, you can get the five-film 4K ultra HD set for just $28 on Amazon. That's a savings of $47 off the regular price. But beware: This deal goes extinct at midnight.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO