YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A University of Pennsylvania student traveling on a bicycle from the Atlantic to the Pacific ocean has stopped in Yuma before embarking on the last leg of his trip.

Ryan Torres came to the U.S. from Spain just nine months ago and is nearly finished with his travel across the country from Jacksonville, Florida to San Diego, California on a secondhand bike.

All donations for his journey are going towards ALS research.

“It wasn’t about buying across the country, but it was about seeing the country on a bike. To, like, stay in people’s backyards, to share meals with people, meals and beers and whatever," said Torres.

Ryan has been eating canned food from grocery stores and gas stations.

Saying once he reaches San Diego he will go straight to the beach and then head to In-n-Out to eat four burgers and two milkshakes.

If you would like to contribute, click on this link .

This article will be updated with more information.

The post College student travels coast to coast on bike for ALS research appeared first on KYMA .