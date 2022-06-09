ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

Rockbridge County High School to rename field in honor of fallen soldiers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Chase Prasnicki and Andrew Ross are remembered as athletes, friends and heroes. On Aug. 26, RCHS will dedicate its field and stadium to these two former students. “They had their own personalities, they had their own dreams for what their army careers were going...

New Appomattox County High School principal named

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County Public Schools approved the appointment of a new principal of Appomattox County High School, according to the county. Mr. Luke Cunningham was named the new Principal of Appomattox County High School in a meeting Thursday night. Cunningham has been with Appomattox County Schools...
Forest teen set to compete for national scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (WDBJ/DYW Release) – A just-graduated young woman from Forest, Virginia will travel to Mobile, Alabama June 13 to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals, set for June 23, 24 and 25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Jadyn Talley is one of 50 representatives...
Around the Way with EJ: Dr. Ronald Marsh

ROANOKE, Va. – I first met Dr. Marsh during my high school days at William Fleming. I never knew what his exact role at the school was at the time but I always remember him reaching out to me and engaging in brief conversation. It was another classic example of not truly knowing some of the great people that walked the halls as administrators.
Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.
GW lineman Layth Ghannam commits to Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — George Washington rising senior Layth Ghannam is the newest member of Virginia Tech’s recruiting Class of 2023. Ghannam announced his commitment to the Hokies Saturday morning. Ghannam is a 6-foot-5, 290 pound offensive lineman who lists as a 3-star or 4-star prospect by various recruiting...
Virginia Tech’s Keely Rochard Signs with WPF’s Pride

Virginia Tech Hokies star softball pitcher, Keely Rochard, will continue her softball career, as a professional, with the USSSA Pride. Rochard inked the deal, with the Viera, Florida based Women’s Pro Fastpitch (WPF) team, this past week. Back in May the Pride drafted Keely with the fourth overall pick of the WPF draft. Keely was also drafted No. 2 overall during the Athletes Unlimited draft, a competing professional softball organization. WPF was founded by USA Softball, United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), and Smash It Sports. The WPF is a fresh professional women’s softball endeavor, following the previous pro fastpitch leagues of National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) and Women’s Pro Softball League (WPSL). 2022 marks the inaugural season for the WPF and the year’s first pitch will be this weekend 14-17 June 2022, showcasing a series between Rochard’s new team and the Rochester, New York based Smash It Sports Vipers. The games will be streamed live on usssalive.com.
Warden honored at Bixler’s boat ramp

June 12, 1986 — A Page County boating access site will be named in honor of R.W. “Skip” Inskeep, a game warden for 25 years who died Nov. 9. Bixler’s Ferry will be renamed after Inskeep, who was well known and highly regarded in his field.
Local group competes on American Ninja Warrior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four Lynchburg locals are sharing what they call an experience of a lifetime. The group, who’ve become better known as the Lynchburg Loonies, are trading their gym in Forest, VA for the big stage in San Antonio, TX. They made their debut on American Ninja...
Shenandoah County 250th anniversary: ​​Furnaces, and the people who operated them, infused energy into local economy | nvdaily

ORKNEY SPRINGS — The Alum Springs Hotel has been gone for more than 70 years. The Alum Springs “mansion” is nothing more than a giant evergreen draped over the road on Route 717. Bird calls echo over the treetops, and a lone vehicle drifts over the pavement as the sun sends spears of light through the leaf-laden branches that guard both sides of the lane. It’s peaceful and just a wee bit isolated.
March For Our Lives event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country Saturday, demonstrations calling for stricter gun laws were held. The March For Our Lives campaign was started by students in 2018 after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. On Saturday, the movement made its way back to Washington D.C. Those who could not...
Hokies drop game one in Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Game one of the Virginia Tech baseball Super Regional is in the books in Blacksburg. The Hokies fell behind Oklahoma 5-nothing Friday afternoon, but rallied back with two 2-run homers to make it a 5-4 game late. The Sooners closed the door from there, however. The...
5 Things to Do at the 2022 Salem Fair in Virginia's Blue Ridge

The Salem Fair is a beloved annual summer tradition in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. It’s the largest fair in Virginia and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country. The fair takes place at the Salem Civic Center and this year’s event...
Hiker Struck by Lightning Near Blue Ridge Parkway, VA

A man from Norfolk, VA was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by lightning while hiking Sharp Top, a mountain on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bedford, VA. Units from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, hiking in with medical supplies and a wheeled litter to evacuate the hiker.
Hokies down Sooners, even Super-Regional series

Blacksburg, Va. – What a difference a day makes. Virginia Tech bounced back from a game one loss with a responding 14-8 win to even its Super-Regional series at 1-1. The Hokies looked like a different club right from the jump--Nick Biddison homered to left field on second pitch of the game for a 1-0 lead.
