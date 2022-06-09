Rockbridge County High School to rename field in honor of fallen soldiers

Virginia Tech Hokies star softball pitcher, Keely Rochard, will continue her softball career, as a professional, with the USSSA Pride. Rochard inked the deal, with the Viera, Florida based Women’s Pro Fastpitch (WPF) team, this past week. Back in May the Pride drafted Keely with the fourth overall pick of the WPF draft. Keely was also drafted No. 2 overall during the Athletes Unlimited draft, a competing professional softball organization. WPF was founded by USA Softball, United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), and Smash It Sports. The WPF is a fresh professional women’s softball endeavor, following the previous pro fastpitch leagues of National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) and Women’s Pro Softball League (WPSL). 2022 marks the inaugural season for the WPF and the year’s first pitch will be this weekend 14-17 June 2022, showcasing a series between Rochard’s new team and the Rochester, New York based Smash It Sports Vipers. The games will be streamed live on usssalive.com.
Comments / 1