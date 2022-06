The art of fly fishing can really mess with your self-esteem. One day you are pretty impressed with yourself, and the next you seemingly can’t function on the water. I had a dose of this last week, after a blissful afternoon of trout rising to midges on the upper Fryingpan until dark. One of those rarified moments when every trout in the river is rising, my cast was dialed, and I actually had the right fly tied on. The right place with the right fly is pretty Zen-like. The next morning on the lower Fryingpan, I couldn’t even string the line through my rod properly, let alone make a cast without hanging up in the bushes.

