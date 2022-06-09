ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

Kid’s Day returns to sensory garden

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community garden is gearing up for the return of an annual event for the first time since the pandemic.

Tucked away beside a county building, is the Lycoming Sensory Garden.

“We have incorporated all kinds of things through different projects. We have a teepee, and we have a labyrinth, we have a tunnel that has textures in it you can go through. So a variety of things that kids come out and do every day here,” said Sharon Kuriga, Co-chair, Lycoming Sensory Garden.

Sharon Kuriga, Co-chair of the garden, says they’re preparing for their annual Kids Day Event for the first time in two years.

The invasive Spotted Lanternfly sighted

I have 13 activities set up and about 35 master gardeners will man all of that and there are crafts they’re going to do,” Kuriga stated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTbrS_0g657hWh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krmIp_0g657hWh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nPBa_0g657hWh00

In addition, there’s a falcon and owl, all a part of this year’s theme of birds. Kuriga has always had a passion for gardening and is excited to finally welcome Kids Day back.

“We always have 50 door prizes to lure everybody in. Well, this year we’re having 100 because we haven’t had it for a couple of years and we’re trying to make a bigger splash,” Kuriga added.

Kuriga says the garden is also a great way for children with disabilities like autism to stimulate their senses by connecting with nature.

“Originally that was a big purpose of it and I’ve heard from different parents that their children that have different disabilities, like that, really do enjoy it and get a lot out of it,” Kuriga explained.

The event is free to the public and kicks off Sunday, June 12 from noon to 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Children Advocacy Center hosts annual kids carnival

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania hosted its 9 annual Carnival for Kids on Sunday. Rides, animals, and fire trucks were all attractions found at McDade Park in Scranton on Sunday, with a mission to raise money for Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Northeastern Pennsylvania. “Child abuse is across every […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Bear roaming through the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bear sightings are common in Northeastern Pennsylvania during the fall, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see one this time of year. Karissa Kalinoski was stopped at a light Sunday morning in downtown Scranton when she saw a bear cub run off the curb outside of the state building onto […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: A driving bear?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we have some mixed responses to the January 6th hearings that we aired live Thursday night on WNEP. But first, we begin with a reaction to Old Forge's new ban on toy weapons. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check...
OLD FORGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lycoming County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Montoursville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Lycoming County, PA
Sports
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Montoursville, PA
buzznicked.com

This 100-Year-Old Abandoned Funhouse Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Film

Carnivals and fairs are one of the most memorable events ever when you are a kid. We had our county fairgrounds right behind my house as a kid, and every year I could hear the rides going, and people having the time of their lives. I remember trying to sneak through the fence that separated the wooded area of my back yard and the fair grounds. I got in trouble more than a few times for sneaking out of the house and spending hours at the fair. These places are always full of life when the activities are going on. What they turn into when they become abandoned though, it’s quite a haunting sight. A photographer by the name of Seph Lawless decided to sneak into the abandoned Bushkill Park. The pictures he took show a depressing, and very creepy fate for a place that used to provide so much joy.
WBRE

Pierogi Festival kicks off in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This is Joe Stanavage Jr, he boils homemade pierogis, dumps them in the butter, and hands them off to the customer. His father, Joe Stanavage Sr, started their family business, “Joe’s homemade pierogis” back in 1987. “Oh my dad, I still remember him getting on his hands and knees. He […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Litter of puppies

SCRANTON, Pa. — This week we meet not one but a whole litter of puppies living at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton. They absolutely love being outside, and at only 13 weeks old, it seems they never lose their energy. "We have one boy, Turbo. We have...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Gardeners
WBRE

15 years of splashes at The Boardwalk At Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know that Hersheypark actually has a boardwalk? Well, not exactly. Tucked away in the back of the park is the sweetest water playground on earth. This 11-acre water park is called The Boardwalk At Hersheypark. This area was opened in 2007 and was in celebration of the 100th anniversary […]
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

Slocum Chapel steeple returns after 36 years

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ceremony 36 years in the making happened Saturday outside a local historic church that dates back to the late 1800s. A steeple dedication celebration was held today at Slocum Chapel in Exeter. The house of worship had been without a steeple since 1986 after a tree so badly damaged the […]
EXETER, PA
Newswatch 16

Bear spotted running through Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning. As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue. Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.
SCRANTON, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Ava Rae

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Diane Carroll of Annville said she added the 1-year-old pit bull to their pack last October. “I believe in rescuing first,” Diane says. So she put out some feelers to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WBRE

Healthbeat: Importance for teens to stay healthy during summer season

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Local schools are hitting summer break and that means downtime for teenagers. The problem with that is many teens will become less physically active. Teenagers will step away from gym classes or extracurriculars. Eyewitness News visited a local fitness center to check out a free program to help keep teens moving. […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
State College

Community Farmers Market Provides Free Produce for Centre County￼￼

Finding fresh and healthy food in grocery stores for a low price can be difficult at times. Luckily, the Community Farmers Market is here to solve that problem. The Community Farmers Market gives everyone in Centre County a chance to get local produce at no cost, while supplies last. The State College Food Bank, Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary Club, the Nittany Mall and Think We Not Me are all teaming up to help the community be happy and healthy.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Feline freed from under hood of truck

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Paula Murphy and her grandchildren were going to do some shopping at the Walmart in Bloomsburg. As they walked into the store, they heard a suspicious noise coming from a nearby truck. "I heard a noise, and I was like, 'There is a cat in this...
FOX 43

Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The invasive Spotted Lanternfly sighted

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bad bugs are back, the Spotted Lanternflies. Monroe County Conservation District Officials say they had their first reported sighting of the Spotted Lanternfly on Wednesday. They say the bugs are most harmful to plants at a young age. “Stop the Invader” is posted on a sign outside the Monroe […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland: A prized zoo meets wave of employee allegations

Allenwood, Pa. — Clyde Peeling brought the beloved Reptiland to life almost 60 years ago. The pioneer of the zoological industry now faces allegations of workplace discrimination and animal welfare violations—claims which shed light on the operations of reptile zoos. On March 17, in a public “whistleblower” post on Facebook, a former employee brought forward allegations against Reptiland and against Clyde Peeling himself, claiming improper animal care at the facility and discrimination from Clyde toward employees. Several other employees, who chose to remain anonymous, came...
ALLENWOOD, PA
WBRE

‘Motionless In White’ album release weekend

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A world-famous metal band with local roots celebrated the release of their sixth album Sunday at a locally-owned record store. ‘Motionless In White’ capped off their 3-day album release weekend at Gallery of Sound in Wilkes-Barre Township. The band that formed in the Pittston area is promoting their album […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Newsmakers to Feature “The Luzerne Foundation” Sunday, June 12, 2022

(WBRE/WYOU) The Luzerne Foundation will be the topic of conversation on this week’s Newsmakers Program.  Host Jayne Ann Bugda will be joined by David Pedri, President & CEO, The Luzerne Foundation, and Tara Mugford Wilson, Chairperson of The Luzerne Foundation.     Pedri and Wilson will explain the work of the Luzerne Foundation and how the organization oversees donations for hundreds of local groups, organizations, and scholarships.  They discuss the […]
LUZERNE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy