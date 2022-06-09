Kid’s Day returns to sensory garden

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community garden is gearing up for the return of an annual event for the first time since the pandemic.

Tucked away beside a county building, is the Lycoming Sensory Garden.

“We have incorporated all kinds of things through different projects. We have a teepee, and we have a labyrinth, we have a tunnel that has textures in it you can go through. So a variety of things that kids come out and do every day here,” said Sharon Kuriga, Co-chair, Lycoming Sensory Garden.

Sharon Kuriga, Co-chair of the garden, says they’re preparing for their annual Kids Day Event for the first time in two years.

I have 13 activities set up and about 35 master gardeners will man all of that and there are crafts they’re going to do,” Kuriga stated.







In addition, there’s a falcon and owl, all a part of this year’s theme of birds. Kuriga has always had a passion for gardening and is excited to finally welcome Kids Day back.

“We always have 50 door prizes to lure everybody in. Well, this year we’re having 100 because we haven’t had it for a couple of years and we’re trying to make a bigger splash,” Kuriga added.

Kuriga says the garden is also a great way for children with disabilities like autism to stimulate their senses by connecting with nature.

“Originally that was a big purpose of it and I’ve heard from different parents that their children that have different disabilities, like that, really do enjoy it and get a lot out of it,” Kuriga explained.

The event is free to the public and kicks off Sunday, June 12 from noon to 4:00 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.