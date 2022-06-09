Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 02:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Hamlin HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Clark and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wake low behind thunderstorms is causing very strong winds across the region this morning. The strong winds may persist for a couple hours.

HAMLIN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO